Mutares Portfolio Company Efacec Is A Critical Enabler Of The Global Electrification Supercycle Order Backlog Of More Than EUR 1.0 Billion Strategic Exit Options Under Review.
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Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Investment/Development of Sales
Mutares portfolio company Efacec is a critical enabler of the global electrification supercycle; order backlog of more than EUR 1.0 billion; strategic exit options under review.
02.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Mutares portfolio company Efacec is a critical enabler of the global electrification supercycle; order backlog of more than EUR 1.0 billion; strategic exit options under review.
Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich ( ), is a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Bad Wiessee, Chicago, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Tokyo, Warsaw, and Vienna, that acquires companies in transition that show significant potential for operational improvement and are resold after stabilization and repositioning. The company pursues a sustainable minimum dividend policy. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol“MUX” (ISIN: DE000A2NB650 ) and are part of the selection index SDAX. For further information, please contact: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 9292 7760
Email: ...
Press Contact in Germany
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone: +49 89 125 09 0333
Email: ...
Press Contact in France
VAE SOLIS COMMUNICATIONS
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Phone: +33 6 22 86 39 17
Email: ... Press Contact in UK and USA
14:46 Consulting
Tom Sutton
Phone: +44 7796 474940
Email: Disclaimer This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. No decision has been made, and there can be no assurance that or at what point in time any transaction will occur. This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions of the management of Efacec and Mutares, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future, whether or not outside the control of the relevant company. Accordingly, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the development of the relevant company's prospects, growth, strategies, industry and the effect of acquisitions may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement. In addition, even if the development of the relevant company's prospects, growth, strategies and industry are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, those developments may not be indicative of the relevant company's results, liquidity or financial position or of results or developments in subsequent periods not covered by this announcement. Forward-looking statements should therefore not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Neither Efacec nor Mutares undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements. 02.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mutares SE & Co. KGaA
|Arnulfstr.19
|80335 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89-9292 776-22
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB650
|WKN:
|A2NB65
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200NWMO6NLQFSCU64
|EQS News ID:
|2425920
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2425920 02.11.2026 CET/CEST
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