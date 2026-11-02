Delhi: Stolen Two-Wheelers, Mobile Phones And Laptops Seized After Cops Nab Two Auto-Lifters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Delhi Police have arrested two alleged auto-lifters in East Delhi's Laxmi Nagar area and recovered four stolen two-wheelers, four mobile phones and two laptops from their possession, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Suraj alias Kana and Juber, both aged 22 and residents of Laxmi Nagar, were apprehended near the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Office in the area on October 31 following a tip-off, police said.

With their arrest, police have solved four vehicle theft cases registered at Laxmi Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in other criminal activities.

According to police, the investigation began after an e-FIR was registered on September 4 regarding the theft of a scooter bearing registration number DL7SCH.

The team examined CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and developed intelligence through secret sources to identify the suspects and trace the stolen vehicle.

Acting on specific information, the police team apprehended both accused near the SDM Office on October 31 and recovered the stolen scooter linked to the case, officials said.

During sustained interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed their involvement in other vehicle thefts. Based on their disclosures, police recovered two more scooters and a motorcycle from near Vishwa Karma Park in Laxmi Nagar.

The police also recovered four broken Android mobile phones along with laptops of two different brands.

During interrogation, police found that Suraj alias Kana had allegedly been stealing two-wheelers in the area and selling them to Juber, who allegedly received the stolen vehicles.

Suraj has studied till Class V and is reportedly addicted to drugs, police said.

Juber, who studied up to Class VIII, works as a waiter at hotels and functions. He lives with his paternal aunt following the death of his parents and was also reportedly addicted to drugs, according to police.

The recovered two-wheelers include a dark grey scooter linked to e-FIR No. 20944/2026, and a different one linked to e-FIR No. 21015/2026, a brown one linked to FIR No. 026117, and a motorcycle linked to e-FIR No. 15522/2026. All four cases were registered at Laxmi Nagar police station.

Police said they had taken possession of the recovered articles and arrested both accused.