Crowd Turnout At INDIA Bloc Rally Elicits Jibes From NDA Leaders

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) A couple of NDA leaders mocked the INDIA bloc and its constituents over its 'Chalo Delhi march' at Ramlila Maidan, describing it as a "flop show" and also questioned Opposition's conflicting claims on the turnout.

BJP Telangana State President Ramchandar Rao, speaking to IANS, said, "The 23-party rally was a flop show in Delhi. Although Rahul Gandhi and others had earlier claimed that 10 lakh people would attend, we saw empty chairs, with half of the ground remaining vacant. This shows that people are not with those who are lying to the nation."

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav also took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying, "When will Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party come to power? Rahul Gandhi's dream will remain just a dream."

Shiv Sena national spokesperson Shaina NC questioned the Opposition's claims about the number of people attending the rally.

"The Opposition claimed that one lakh people would be present, but there were not even 50,000 people. More than 8,000 chairs were empty. You can use AI to create an impression of a large crowd, but if people are not physically present on the ground, where will you get the votes from? You need to introspect and ask yourself whether the public is actually standing with you when you make such claims," she told IANS.

Shiv Sena leader Anand Dubey also questioned the turnout at the rally, saying, "Why did the crowd not turn up in the numbers they had expected? People have recognised that these leaders do not want to save democracy; they are only concerned about protecting their families, their wealth and their own political existence."

Earlier in the day, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress over what he described as an AI-generated image showing a massive crowd at Sunday's INDIA bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, accusing the party of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to push a misleading narrative about the turnout.

Taking to X, Rijiju wrote, "Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!"

Rijiju also shared a photograph, attaching the image posted by a Congress MP from Telangana, which showed a huge crowd at the Opposition rally.