Minister Of Climate Change And Environment Visits Al Dahra's Fujairah Strategic Grain Terminal

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ministerial visit highlights the role of strategic food infrastructure in strengthening the UAE's food security and supply chain resilience Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Fujairah, UAE – November 2026: Her Excellency Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited Al Dahra's Fujairah Strategic Grain Terminal (FSGT) at the Port of Fujairah to review one of the country's key food infrastructure assets and its contribution to strengthening national food security and supply chain resilience.

During the visit, Her Excellency toured the terminal's operational facilities and received an overview of Al Dahra's integrated agricultural supply chain, strategic grain storage capabilities and operational resilience measures. Discussions focused on the importance of maintaining reliable food supply networks and strengthening national preparedness amid evolving regional and global challenges.

Located within the Port of Fujairah, Al Dahra's FSGT is one of the region's largest grain storage facilities, with a capacity of 300,000 tonnes and dedicated infrastructure designed to handle high-volume grain imports and exports. Strategically positioned outside the Strait of Hormuz, the facility plays an important role in maintaining access to global trade routes and supporting the uninterrupted movement of agricultural commodities across the UAE and the wider region.

During Her Excellency's visit, Al Dahra representatives highlighted the terminal's operational performance and resilience during recent geopolitical disruptions, during which it supported shifting logistics and trade flows. Since commencing operations in 2015, the FSGT has remained fully operational through global and regional challenges, including periods of supply chain disruption and heightened market volatility.

The delegation was also briefed on the facility's quality and food safety systems, including its ISO 22000 Food Safety Management certification, advanced monitoring technologies, and ongoing investments aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and resilience.

About Al Dahra:

Al Dahra is a global leader in modern agriculture, advancing large‐scale, sustainable, and digitally enabled farming across continents. Farming more with fewer resources, Al Dahra specialises in cultivation, production, and trading of nearly 3 million tonnes of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tonnes of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from commercial enterprises to government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating across 20+ sourcing countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.