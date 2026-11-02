Nita Ambani's Rs 800 Salary As Teacher: The Condition She Put Before Marrying Mukesh Ambani

Nita Ambani is now recognised as one of India's most influential businesswomen and philanthropists. From leading the Reliance Foundation to establishing Dhirubhai Ambani International School, she has built a distinct identity beyond being the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

However, before becoming part of the Ambani family, Nita had a different professional life. She was a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and worked as a schoolteacher. Interestingly, her passion for teaching also played an important role in her decision to marry Mukesh Ambani.

An old interview featuring the couple has once again brought attention to an interesting chapter in their relationship. Here are three things to know about the condition Nita Ambani reportedly placed before their marriage.

Nita Ambani wanted to continue teaching after marriage

Nita Ambani, born Nita Dalal, came from a middle-class family and had a strong interest in education and classical dance. Her journey into the Ambani household began after Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani noticed her during a Bharatanatyam performance.

Impressed by her personality and talent, Dhirubhai reportedly approached her father with a marriage proposal for his son Mukesh Ambani.

However, Nita was initially hesitant about the prospect. Coming from a relatively modest background, she was unsure about marrying into one of India's most affluent business families.

She reportedly had one important condition before accepting the proposal: she wanted to continue working as a teacher even after getting married. Teaching was something she genuinely enjoyed, and she did not want marriage to mean giving up her professional interests.

Mukesh Ambani agreed to her wish, and the couple eventually got married.

She earned Rs 800 per month as a schoolteacher

Nita Ambani did not give up her profession after entering the Ambani family. In an old episode of Simi Garewal's celebrity chat show Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, the couple spoke about her early working years after marriage.

Mukesh Ambani recalled that Nita continued working as a schoolteacher in the year following their wedding.

She was associated with Sunflower Nursery School, where she reportedly earned a monthly salary of Rs 800.

During the conversation, Mukesh jokingly remarked that her earnings were used to pay for their dinners. Nita also remembered how people would sometimes laugh at her decision to continue teaching despite becoming part of an extremely wealthy household.

However, she explained that the work gave her immense personal satisfaction.

Her recollection offered a glimpse into a side of her life that was quite different from the glamorous public image associated with the Ambani family today.

Her passion for teaching eventually led to Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Nita Ambani's interest in education did not remain limited to her early teaching career. Over the years, she continued to pursue initiatives connected with learning, children's development and educational opportunities.

One of the most prominent outcomes of this interest was the establishment of Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.

The institution has grown into one of the country's well-known international schools, attracting students from several prominent families.

Her family's connection with the teaching profession also extends to her sister, Mamta Dalal, who is a schoolteacher. According to reports, Mamta has taught several well-known students, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Sachin Tendulkar's children.

Nita Ambani's journey from a schoolteacher to a prominent education advocate highlights how her early professional interests continued to influence her work in later years.