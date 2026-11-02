Smarter Power Systems Bring New Demands For Integration, Security And Infrastructure

Digital technologies are changing how power systems are monitored and developed, but their value depends on how effectively they can be integrated into existing infrastructure.

Utilities and energy organisations are working with a growing range of connected technologies, including smart meters, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and artificial intelligence (AI). These tools create opportunities to improve access to system data and support more informed operational decisions.

Introducing them into established power environments, however, raises questions around legacy integration, system security and the infrastructure required to support greater connectivity. Organisations must consider how new digital capabilities will interact with existing assets, processes and technology platforms.

The expansion of data centres adds another dimension to this discussion. As AI and digital services develop, the energy and infrastructure requirements associated with processing and storing data are becoming part of the wider conversation about Africa's digital ambitions.

These interconnected issues are explored in the Industry Insights Smart Solutions Volume, published by ESI Africa as created by VUKA Group. The volume examines the opportunities and challenges associated with digitalisation, IoT, AI and smart metering in power and energy systems, alongside the industry implications of data centre growth.

Download the Industry Insights Smart Solutions Volume ( )

Connecting established infrastructure with smart technology

For many utilities and infrastructure operators, digital transformation must take place alongside systems and assets already in operation. The challenge is to introduce smarter capabilities without overlooking the security, compatibility and operational considerations associated with established infrastructure.

The ESI Africa on-demand webinar Securing the bridge between legacy and smart extends this discussion by considering the relationship between legacy environments and emerging smart systems.

Watch Securing the bridge between legacy and smart on-demand ( )

Digital infrastructure also influences the extent to which African organisations can develop and deploy artificial intelligence. Data centres form part of the physical foundation required to support that ambition, connecting questions about technology development with those concerning power and infrastructure.

The webinar The digital infrastructure Gold Rush: What Africa needs to turn its AI ambition into reality considers what the continent requires to develop the infrastructure supporting its AI ambitions.

Watch The digital infrastructure Gold Rush on-demand ( )

Digitalisation becomes part of the wider energy agenda

The practical impact of smart technologies reaches beyond individual devices or software platforms. Digitalisation influences how infrastructure is planned, financed, operated and secured, making it part of the broader conversation about the future of African power systems.

That conversation will continue at Enlit Africa 2027, taking place at the CTICC, Cape Town from 11 to 13 May 2027. The event provides a platform for stakeholders across the energy sector to engage with the technologies, infrastructure priorities and investment considerations affecting the industry.

Pre-register for Enlit Africa 2027 ( )

Developing investable infrastructure

Africa's digital and energy ambitions also depend on projects moving from concept towards implementation. This requires project preparation, credible development pathways and connections between project owners and the organisations able to finance or support delivery.

The Project&Investment Network connects African infrastructure projects with investors, financiers and solution providers. ESI Africa's African Infrastructure Elites is the Host Media Partner of the network, which invites organisations to submit projects and investors to register their interest.

Submit a project or become an investor ( )

The infrastructure discussion continues

As digital technologies develop, the relationship between smart systems, data centres and energy infrastructure will require continued industry attention. Integration, security, investment and infrastructure capacity will remain central considerations for organisations adopting connected technologies.

The forthcoming Smart Solutions&Data Centres Volume 2027 will continue examining the developments affecting smart technology and the infrastructure supporting Africa's digital growth.

Join the Smart Solutions&Data Centres Volume 2027 waiting list ( )

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of VUKA Group.

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa is a leading multimedia platform serving Africa's power, energy, water, transport and utility sectors. Through industry analysis, interviews, webinars, special reports and multimedia content, ESI Africa connects sector professionals with the people, projects, technologies and developments shaping infrastructure across the continent. ESI Africa forms part of VUKA Group.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations to information and each other, creating business opportunities across key industries in Africa. Through events, digital platforms, media and targeted industry networks, VUKA Group brings together decision-makers, innovators, investors and industry stakeholders.