'The Penalty Was Deserved': Leclerc Accepts Responsibility For Controversial Hamilton Battle In Mexico

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Charles Leclerc has conceded that his five-second penalty for overtaking Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton off track during the Mexico City Grand Prix was justified, admitting that his decision to retain the position after running wide at Turn 4 influenced the outcome of their opening-lap battle.

The Monegasque driver finished fourth, while Hamilton secured second place behind race winner Max Verstappen at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday.

The incident unfolded as the Ferrari teammates fought for the lead shortly after lights out. Both drivers ran wide at Turn 4, but Leclerc continued ahead after cutting across the grass. With Verstappen also moving into contention, Leclerc decided against surrendering his position and was subsequently handed a five-second penalty by the stewards.

Reflecting on the decision after the race, Leclerc acknowledged that the punishment was fair, although he explained the circumstances behind his choice.

“The penalty was deserved in a way. The thing is that it was a bit confusing because we both didn't make Turn 4. Then I stayed ahead, and then Max got past Lewis. So yeah, then I asked what should I do? And I kept the position and took a deserved penalty,” Leclerc reflected on the incident after the race, as per F1.

The stewards opted for a five-second sanction instead of the usual 10-second penalty, citing Hamilton also going off track and the fact that the incident occurred on the opening lap as mitigating circumstances.

Leclerc also defended his actions by pointing to the contact between the two Ferraris earlier in the opening sequence, insisting that neither driver had negotiated the corner cleanly.

“I think we both didn't make the corner. I don't know if Lewis' point was for me to get P3. But at least having a Red Bull in second, I felt it was worth it to kind of keep the position and see what happens. That's what I did,” he continued.

Hamilton had openly expressed his frustration over team radio and later called for serious discussions within Ferrari, believing the incident had cost the team a potential one-two finish. Leclerc, meanwhile, indicated that he was willing to address the disagreement with his teammate and the team management.

The 28-year-old maintained that such incidents are part of competitive racing, while also suggesting Hamilton had played his part in the opening-lap tussle.

“I mean, I could also be unhappy with how much he pushed me off the track out of Turn 1. But I think it's racing. When you are fighting for a win, it's the way it should be.”

Ferrari will now look to resolve the matter internally before heading to the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in Brazil, scheduled for November 6-8. The Italian outfit currently holds a 124-point advantage over Red Bull in the battle for second place in the Constructors' Championship.