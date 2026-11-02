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Iran's Central Bank Updates Foreign Exchange Rates For November 2


Date: 2026-11-02 01:46:54

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of November 2.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 42 currencies went up, while 4 currencies fell compared to November 1.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,879,158 rials, while one euro was valued at 2,097,050 rials. On November 1, the euro was priced at 2,099,737 rials.

Currency Rial on November 2 Rial on November 1
1 US dollar USD 1,879,158 1,875,407
1 British pound GBP 2,516,399 2,511,506
1 Swiss franc CHF 2,279,567 2,276,027
1 Swedish króna SEK 191,236 190,853
1 Norwegian krone NOK 204,197 203,650
1 Danish krone DKK 280,651 280,204
1 Indian rupee INR 19,793 19,759
1 UAE Dirham AED 511,684 510,662
1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 6,049,749 6,036,413
100 Pakistani rupees PKR 679,255 677,595
100 Japanese yen JPY 1,192,520 1,190,273
1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 239,547 239,082
1 Omani rial OMR 4,881,988 4,880,458
1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,345,663 1,342,369
1 New Zealand dollar NZD 1,058,046 1,056,727
1 South African rand ZAR 112,419 112,646
1 Turkish lira TRY 37,615 37,573
1 Russian ruble RUB 23,327 23,280
1 Qatari riyal QAR 516,252 515,222
100 Iraqi dinars IQD 124,294 123,995
1 Syrian pound SYP 15,400 15,370
1 Australian dollar AUD 1,320,856 1,318,343
1 Saudi riyal SAR 501,109 500,109
1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,997,761 4,987,785
1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,470,297 1,467,217
100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,513,078 1,509,832
10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 56,507 56,394
1 Myanmar kyat MMK 895 893
100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,236,475 1,234,352
1 Libyan dinar LYD 292,381 292,030
1 Chinese yuan CNY 282,405 282,200
100 Thai baht THB 5,565,651 5,565,788
1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 463,077 462,687
1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,408,785 1,407,122
1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,650,434 2,645,788
1 euro EUR 2,097,050 2,099,737
100 Kazakh tenge KZT 414,282 413,497
1 Georgian lari GEL 724,444 722,583
1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 103,606 103,439
1 Afghan afghani AFN 28,903 28,848
1 Belarusian ruble BYN 636,097 636,962
1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 1,104,799 1,102,605
100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,949,216 2,941,854
1 Tajik somoni TJS 204,065 203,596
1 Turkmen manat TMT 536,363 523,855
Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,117 2,113

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 2,097,050 rials and $1 costs 1,879,158 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,71-2,74 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,04-3,07 million rials.

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Trend News Agency

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