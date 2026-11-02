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German-Eurasian Economic Union Eyes Investment Opportunities In Uzbekistan


Date: 2026-11-02 01:46:54

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Tashkent city authorities and a delegation of German businesses led by the German-Eurasian Economic Union have discussed potential investment projects and technology partnerships in construction, waste management, energy, infrastructure and other sectors during a meeting in Tashkent on Monday, November 2.

According to the Tashkent regional administration, the discussions took place during a meeting between Tashkent Deputy Mayor Sharof Rakhmanov and a German delegation led by Hanno Stöcker, Managing Director of the German-Eurasian Economic Union.

The sides explored opportunities for cooperation in construction, industrial production, waste processing, environmental protection, engineering infrastructure, energy, logistics, education and healthcare.

Particular attention was paid to introducing modern waste sorting and recycling technologies, recovering secondary raw materials, using advanced construction materials and industrial equipment, and implementing solutions to reduce noise and vibration.

Moreover, the discussions covered the modernization of water supply and wastewater systems, heating networks and boiler facilities, as well as the introduction of pumping equipment, hydraulic systems and energy-efficient technologies.

Additionally, the parties considered ways to expand trade and economic ties between Uzbekistan and Germany, develop logistics and transport routes, attract German companies to investment projects in Tashkent and establish direct business contacts with local enterprises.

Cooperation in education, the exchange of German expertise, imports of modern medical equipment and opportunities to expand exports of Uzbek medical products to European Union markets were also discussed.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in further cooperation, introducing German technologies into urban development projects and developing joint investment initiatives.

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Trend News Agency

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