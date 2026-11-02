Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Share Repurchase Programme: Transactions Of Week 44 2026


Date: 2026-11-02 01:46:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the“Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of
shares		 Average purchase
price (DKK)		 Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, previous announcement 2,292,311 965.31 2,212,791,401
26 October 2026 11,106 1,043.19 11,585,670
27 October 2026 11,275 1,059.45 11,945,266
28 October 2026 11,081 1,077.84 11,943,566
29 October 2026 10,953 1,093.19 11,973,680
30 October 2026 10,835 1,080.93 11,711,853
Accumulated under the programme 2,347,561 967.79 2,271,951,437

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 2,347,561 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 4.03% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

Attachment

  • Share repurchase programme 20261102

MENAFN02112026004107003653ID1111900608


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search