Registered Notification And Other Saas Lift Lleida's Third-Quarter Sales By 6%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company returns to growth in the third quarter; EBITDA rises 10% to EUR 882,000

Madrid, November 2, 2026.- Listed technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN, EPA:ALLLN) posted revenue of EUR 4.666 million in the third quarter of 2026, up 6% on the same period of 2025.

EBITDA rose 10% to EUR 882,000, and profit before tax rose 15% to EUR 213,000, according to the unaudited consolidated figures for the quarter.

This is the first quarter of 2026 with year-on-year sales growth. The increase comes from the Registered Electronic Notification and Other SaaS lines, which together total EUR 1.273 million and account for 27.3% of revenue, compared with 21.3% a year earlier.

The figure reflects the company's change of business model, geared towards a portfolio of thousands of end customers.

End-customer lines are gaining weight over the wholesale business: ICX Wholesale Solutions goes from 37.1% to 35.3% of sales.

Sales by business line

Registered Electronic Notification grew 16% to EUR 655,000, the highest third-quarter figure in the company's series since 2020.

The line is driven by registered email, the service companies and law firms use to prove the prior negotiation attempt (MASC) required by Organic Law 1/2025 since April 2025.

Other SaaS was the fastest-growing line, up 66% to EUR 618,000, the highest third-quarter figure since 2020.

Registered Electronic Contracting fell 3% to EUR 809,000.

ICX Wholesale Solutions, the wholesale line and the largest by revenue, rose 1% to EUR 1.645 million, and has grown in the third quarter for the third consecutive year since the low of EUR 1.349 million in 2023.

At the same time, SMS Solutions slipped 5% to EUR 939,000, the second-best third quarter in its series.

“Registered Electronic Notification and Other SaaS post their best third quarter and already account for more than a quarter of sales. The change in our model towards the end customer is starting to show in the income statement,” said Sisco Sapena, founder and CEO of Lleida.net.

“We grew sales by 6% and EBITDA by 10%, and cut net debt by EUR 474,000 in a single quarter,” he added.

Year-on-year comparison (Q3 2025 vs Q3 2026)

Gross margin rose 7% to EUR 2.554 million, equivalent to 54.7% of sales, 0.2 percentage points higher than a year earlier.

Personnel expenses fell 2% to EUR 1.399 million, and external services rose 25% to EUR 501,000.

Excluding capitalized R&D of EUR 228,000, EBITDA was EUR 654,000, up 15%. EBITDA equals 35% of gross margin, compared with 34% a year earlier.

Operating profit rose 40% to EUR 290,000, after depreciation and amortization of EUR 557,000 and a provision for customer balances of EUR 36,000.

The third quarter of 2025 included EUR 113,000 in staff severance payments, with no equivalent this year.

Net financial expense was EUR 50,000, compared with EUR 31,000 a year earlier, and exchange rate differences subtracted EUR 27,000.

Financial position

Total financial debt fell by EUR 511,000 in the quarter to EUR 5.789 million at September 30, 2026. Short-term debt stood at EUR 3.307 million and long-term debt at EUR 2.482 million.

Net financial debt fell 9% to EUR 4.657 million, with cash and liquid assets of EUR 1.132 million. Since year-end 2025, net debt has fallen by EUR 1.128 million, or 19%.

The net financial debt to EBITDA ratio fell to 1.41x, from 1.63x at June 30.

Founded in 1995, Lleida.net is one of Europe's leading providers of registered notification, electronic contracting and digital signature services. The company holds more than 300 patents in more than 60 countries and is listed on BME Growth (Madrid) and Euronext Growth (Paris), as well as in Frankfurt and Stuttgart.

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This press release contains statements regarding the future of the Lleida.net company and its innovations. Statements regarding the future may be accompanied by words such as“anticipate”,“believe”,“estimate”,“wait”,“anticipate”,“pretend”,“power”,“plan”,“potential”, the use of future time and other terms of similar meaning. No undue reliance should be placed on these claims. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements, including uncertainty of the company's commercial success, ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and other risks. These statements are based on current beliefs and forecasts and refer only to the date of this press release. The company assumes no obligation to publicly update its forward-looking statements, regardless of whether new information, future events or any other circumstance arise.