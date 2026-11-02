Remodel Your Home Relaunches To Support Homeowners From Research To Remodel

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Expanded platform combines practical home improvement guidance, AI-powered assistance, and contractor connections in one place

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Remodel Your Home, a home improvement platform serving homeowners nationwide, has relaunched with an expanded digital experience designed to support homeowners throughout the remodeling process, from early research to finding a contractor to hire.The platform gives homeowners one place to research projects, understand costs and materials, review options and connect with contractors based on project needs. It also introduces new tools, including Ask Remy, an AI-powered home improvement resource that helps homeowners get answers to common remodeling questions and explore relevant project information.Remodel Your Home has served more than 4 million homeowners and offers access to a nationwide network of home improvement professionals across multiple service categories, helping homeowners connect with contractors based on their project needs.“Homeowners don't suddenly start needing help when they're ready to hire a contractor. Some of the biggest decisions happen much earlier, when you're trying to figure out what a project should cost or even where to begin,” said Matt Greenawalt, Remodel Your Home SVP of Marketing.“We built Remodel Your Home around that reality.”From Project Research to Contractor MatchingThe relaunched platform is designed to support homeowners through every stage of the remodeling journey. Users can:- Explore remodeling projects and what they involve- Research estimated costs, materials and project considerations- Review companies and services- Access practical home improvement guidance- Match with contractors based on project needsWhen homeowners are ready to move forward, they can share project details and explore professional options within the same platform.Built Around How Homeowners Make Real DecisionsThe expanded platform reflects a simple idea: homeowners need different kinds of help at different points in a project.“If we can help someone ask a better question, understand what they're paying for, or feel more prepared before talking with a contractor, we've done something valuable,” said Greenawalt.“When they are ready for that next step, we can help with that too.”The relaunched platform is available at .About Remodel Your HomeRemodel Your Home is a home improvement platform that helps homeowners research projects, understand costs, review options, and connect with contractors when they're ready to move forward. With practical guides, project planning resources, AI-powered assistance and contractor connections, the platform supports homeowners from early research through hiring. Learn more at .--30--Media ContactMatt GreenawaltSVP of MarketingRemodel Your Home‪(860) 281-2132[...]Whitney CoonSenior Director of MarketingRemodel Your Home[...]

Matt Greenawalt

Remodel Your Home

+1 860-281-2132

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Remodel Your Home Relaunches to Support Homeowners From Research to Remodel News Provided By Agency 102 November 02, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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