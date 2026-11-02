Hidden Stitch Supply Introduces Tash Co. Indigo Jacquard Type II Jacket

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A limited release brings a two-year jacket project and Guizhou textile inspiration to the Melbourne retailer's heritage clothing range.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hidden Stitch Supply has released the Tash Co. 9.7 oz Indigo Jacquard Type II Jacket, a limited-availability garment that combines the shape of an American workwear jacket with fabric inspired by traditional Dong textiles from south-east Guizhou, China.The Melbourne-based heritage menswear retailer introduced the jacket on 31 October. Tash Co. developed the jacket as a one-off project over two years, including six months devoted to developing its fabric. The material was produced specifically for the project, and the fabric has since been used up. Hidden Stitch Supply has a limited number of finished jackets available.The starting point for the fabric was traditional handwoven Dong cloth from Qiandongnan, Guizhou. According to Tash Co.'s account of the project, the original cloth was too narrow and lacked the stability needed for the jacket, prompting the development of a machine-woven cotton jacquard. The fabric uses plant-indigo-dyed yarn, with pale threads forming an irregular pattern across the darker blue ground.At approximately 9.7 oz, or 330 grams per square metre, the cloth is lighter than many heavyweight denim jackets. The Type II-inspired design includes front pleats, two buttoned chest pockets, a short body and a waistband hem. Inside, flat-felled seams enclose the raw fabric edges, while custom copper buttons and contrast stitching complete the details.The fabric and garment-making stages took place across China, according to the brand's account. The finished jacket draws on the Guizhou textile reference while using a machine-woven fabric developed for this design.Hidden Stitch Supply has published a jacket review covering the fabric, construction and fit, accompanied by a video showing the garment in use. The review also discusses indigo transfer, a consideration for wearers when pairing indigo clothing with lighter garments.The Tash Co. jacket product page provides garment measurements, sizing information, photographs and the full review video. Website sizes are presented in US sizing, with the corresponding sewn-label sizes explained in the size guide. Availability by size can be checked on the product page.About Hidden Stitch SupplyHidden Stitch Supply is a Melbourne-based retailer specialising in heritage menswear, denim and workwear-inspired clothing. Its range is accompanied by garment measurements, product information and reviews intended to help customers understand the fit and details of the clothes they buy. The business serves customers in Australia and overseas.

Mark Gu

Hidden Stitch Supply

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Tash Co. Indigo Jacquard Jacket Review

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Hidden Stitch Supply Introduces Tash Co. Indigo Jacquard Type II Jacket News Provided By Hidden Stitch Supply November 02, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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