Wellturn Introduces The B310 Smart Anti-Bark Collar Series, Exploring More Precise Approaches To Barking Management

Smart Bark Control for Small Dogs

Made for the Barking Situations That Happen Every Day

Only Responds When Your Dog Really Barks

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For many dog-owning households, barking is a natural way for dogs to express emotions and respond to environmental stimuli. However, frequent barking triggered by doorbells, visitors, other dogs, or being left home alone can disrupt family life and cause noise concerns for neighbors. Helping dogs develop more appropriate barking habits has therefore become an important part of everyday pet management.

Anti-bark devices offer one possible solution, but their effectiveness depends on more than simply delivering a correction signal. Recognition accuracy, response speed, and the type of feedback also matter. Sounds from televisions, doorbells, or other dogs can interfere with devices that rely solely on sound detection. Reducing false triggers while balancing recognition accuracy, response speed, and animal welfare is therefore an important consideration in the design of smart anti-bark devices.

● Dual Detection with Sound and Vibration: Supporting More Precise Corrections

To address the challenges of bark recognition, Wellturn has introduced the B310 anti-bark collar series, featuring three models: B310, B310AI, and B310V. The series is designed to support everyday training and barking management for small dogs.

The B310 series uses a dual-trigger mechanism that combines sound detection with vocal-cord vibration sensing. The device enters the correction process only when it detects barking sounds and simultaneously senses vocal-cord vibrations from the dog wearing the collar. This approach is designed to reduce false triggers caused by television sounds, doorbells, or barking from other dogs.

Building on this system, the B310AI incorporates an onboard, offline AI voiceprint recognition algorithm. According to product specifications, its model was trained using more than 5,000 dog voiceprint samples. It analyzes sound spectra locally to identify the individual dog's barking characteristics without requiring an internet connection, helping further filter out external noise.

● Fast Response and Progressive Correction: Timing Behavioral Feedback

The timing and duration of correction signals can also influence the training experience. If a device continues delivering signals after a dog has stopped barking, the connection between the behavior and the feedback may become less clear.

The B310 series features a rapid response mechanism designed to start promptly and stop in a timely manner. Each correction cycle lasts approximately two seconds. Once the dog stops barking, the current correction cycle ends, and the device responds again only when the triggering conditions are met.

The device also offers five sensitivity levels and a six-level progressive correction mechanism, which gradually adjusts the correction level when triggers occur repeatedly. A 60-second automatic pause mechanism provides a brief break. These features are designed to help manage the timing and duration of feedback. However, an anti-bark collar is a supplementary management tool and cannot replace an owner's observation of the dog's behavior or the underlying reasons for barking.

● Three Models to Suit Different Training Preferences

Different users have different preferences when it comes to anti-bark correction methods. The B310 series offers three models to accommodate these needs.

B310: Combining Recognition with Multiple Feedback Options

The B310 uses dual-trigger detection through sound and vocal-cord vibration. It supports sound, vibration, and static correction, alongside fast response, adjustable sensitivity, and progressive correction features to help manage excessive barking.

B310AI: Featuring Onboard, Offline AI Voiceprint Recognition

The B310AI incorporates AI voiceprint recognition technology to better identify the barking characteristics of the dog wearing the collar. It is designed for situations where reducing interference from environmental sounds is a priority.

B310V: A Vibration-Only Correction Approach

Unlike the B310 and B310AI, the B310V does not include static correction. Instead, it uses sound detection, vibration sensing, and vibration feedback, offering an alternative for users who prefer a non-static correction method.

Each model has a different emphasis in recognition technology and feedback methods, allowing users to choose an option that best suits their training preferences and practical needs.

● Lightweight Design: Supporting Everyday Wear for Small Dogs

For small dogs, a device's size, weight, and fit can all affect everyday comfort. The B310 series features a compact body, soft one-piece silicone construction, and an anti-flip design. The collar strap adjusts to fit neck sizes of approximately 7.5 to 18 inches, accommodating the wearing needs of small dogs.

The series is available in several colors, including classic black, vibrant orange, sky blue, cherry blossom pink, and grass green, giving users more options while meeting everyday use requirements.

Availability

The B310 series will be available on the official Wellturn website:

For more product details, user guides, and the latest launch updates, please visit the official website.

About Wellturn

Founded in 2013, Wellturn designs and produces smart pet lifestyle products-ranging from training systems to electronic pet fences. With integrated R&D and manufacturing capabilities, Wellturn supports customizable OEM Programs and delivers practical, reliable solutions for pet owners around the world.

YUAN XIAI

Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd

+86 137 6045 2968

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Wellturn Introduces the B310 Smart Anti-Bark Collar Series, Exploring More Precise Approaches to Barking Management News Provided By Shenzhen Wellturn Technology.,Ltd November 02, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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