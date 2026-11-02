South Africa Brings Africa's Fintech Engine To Hong Kong Fintech Week 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Team South Africa invites investors and media to meet South African innovators building secure digital-asset custody and AI-driven financial intelligence

- Mr. Tshepiso Malele, BrandSAJOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Team South Africa invites investors, institutions and media to meet South African innovators building secure digital-asset custody and AI-driven financial intelligence, and to help shape an Africa–Asia fintech corridor.South Africa arrives at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026 with a clear proposition for Asian capital: a well-regulated financial system, Africa's deepest capital markets and a new generation of fintech companies built in South Africa for global markets.Team South Africa is taking part in the 11th Hong Kong FinTech Week, from 2 to 6 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The event, themed Fintech Nexus: Bridging the World, Building the Future, brings together more than 45,000 business leaders and delegations from over 120 economies. This year it includes a South Africa-focused session, where South Africa will present the country's fintech opportunities.Two dynamic South African companies are participating in this year's event. Vaultavo develops digital-asset custody technology for banks, custodians and financial institutions. AlphaOmega Intelligence is an AI-native firm whose proprietary engine tracks more than 10,500 entities across all 55 African states. Both are looking for Asian partners, investors and clients.A country built for fintech investmentSouth Africa offers investors a stable, transparent base from which to reach the continent. The Johannesburg Stock Exchange ranks among the world's largest exchanges, and the country hosts Africa's largest bond, derivatives and currency markets.The country's fintech sector is moving beyond digital banking and payments into artificial intelligence, open finance, digital assets and cross-border payments. Under the South African Reserve Bank's payments modernisation programme, qualifying non-bank operators, including fintech companies, are expected to gain direct access to the national payment system from mid-2027. South Africa also has more operational data centres than any other African country and its exit from the FATF grey list confirms stronger anti-money-laundering controls."South Africa comes to Hong Kong as a partner, not only a destination," said Mr. Tshepiso Malele, who is leading the delegation on behalf of Brand South Africa. "Our financial system is resilient and well regulated, and our innovators are solving problems that matter to every market: trust, security and access to finance. Hong Kong connects the world to Asia, and South Africa connects the world to Africa. Together we can build a corridor for capital and technology that benefits both regions."Vaultavo: making digital-asset custody accountableVaultavo addresses a core challenge in digital finance: keeping assets secure while making every transaction authorisation accountable. Its Identity-Bound CustodyTM combines biometric authentication, secure hardware and institutional approval controls. A biometric smart card confirms the person authorising each transaction, with fingerprint data kept on the card. Its MegaVault architecture protects client keys in segregated secure hardware, backed by configurable policies and audit trails. All of the company's technology is developed in South Africa.Founder and CEO Philip Meyer will present how the technology links human identity with digital-asset security, and its use in institutional custody, stablecoins and tokenised assets.AlphaOmega Intelligence: the intelligence boards act onAlphaOmega Intelligence, headquartered in Johannesburg, advises, builds and runs the intelligence that boards act on, using one proprietary engine. That engine resolves more than 10,500 entities across 55 African states using 27 governed AI agents, supported by four domain models covering finance, regulation, competition and executive decisions. Every figure it produces carries its source, a confidence band and a named accountable owner.Meet Team South Africa in Hong KongInvestors, financial institutions, fintech partners and media are invited to engage with the South African delegation:.At Hong Kong FinTech Week, 2–3 November: meet the South African delegation at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, including South Africa's speaking slot with Philip Meyer's and Parushan Moodley's presentation on 3 November, 15:10–15:20, at Community Space C, Hall 5BC..Online, 2–6 November: visit the South Africa as well as the companies' virtual booths for company profiles, investment opportunities and "Meet the Founders" sessions.Interviews with Philip Meyer, Parushan Moodley, and Brand South Africa can be arranged in person in Hong Kong or by video.Team South Africa's participation is supported by the Consulate-General of South Africa in Hong Kong, Brand South Africa and Africa Impact Solutions.

Elsabe Booyens

Red Cherry

+27764062001 ext.

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South Africa brings Africa's fintech engine to Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026 News Provided By Red Cherry Interactive November 02, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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