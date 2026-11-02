Howard Harris's Acrylic Overlay Art Brings The Human Touch To An AI Age

A Photographic Practice Rooted in Design

Different Presentation Formats Across the Collection.

Fine Art Photography in Denver and International Representation

Physical Craft in an AI-Driven Image Landscape

The Construction Behind the Acrylic Overlay

Howard Harris is a Denver contemporary fine-art photographer exploring perception, light, color, movement, space, and photography's link to technology.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Denver-based fine-art photographer Howard Harris brings photography, industrial design, and physical artwork construction together in a practice that offers a distinct perspective on image-making in an age of artificial intelligence. Selected works in his collection combine photographic prints on aluminum with a suspended acrylic overlay, using material structure and the interaction of light and viewing angle to shape the presentation of the image.Harris's approach draws on more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology. His work explores visual perception, color, movement, space, and form through abstract and representational photography. A patented method of layered artwork construction forms one part of this practice, alongside aluminum prints without an acrylic overlay and framed Giclée works.A Photographic Practice Rooted in DesignThe expansion of AI image-generation tools has brought renewed attention to how images are created, presented, and experienced. Harris's work approaches these questions through photography and the physical construction of selected artworks. Rather than relying on a single presentation format, his collection uses different materials and methods for each piece.Harris holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design degree from Pratt Institute. His education also included studies in economics and computer science at the University of Missouri and sublimation color research at the Rochester Institute of Technology. These experiences form part of the background to his ongoing exploration of the relationship between technology, design, and visual perception.His collections cover abstract imagery, landscapes, cityscapes, animals, people, and other subjects. Within the abstract works, color, shape, line, and composition play central roles. Other collections focus on recognizable places, architecture, and natural subjects. The range of subject matter is matched by variations in physical presentation, with some works using dimensional construction and others using more conventional print formats.The Construction Behind the Acrylic OverlayAn acrylic overlay fine art print combines a dye-sublimation photographic print on an aluminum base with a separate acrylic layer suspended above it. Standoffs hold the acrylic away from the underlying image. In selected works, the overlay carries a subtle grid or related visual treatment that interacts with the composition beneath it.The space between the surfaces introduces a physical dimension to the presentation. As lighting conditions or the viewer's position change, the relationship between the image and overlay can appear different. The artwork itself does not move; the effect results from the arrangement of the surfaces and the way light reaches them.Harris's layered construction is associated with U.S. Patent No. 9,753,295, titled“Apparatus and Method of Manufacturer for a Layered Artwork,” awarded in 2017. The patent relates to his specific method of constructing layered artwork and provides a technical reference for this aspect of his practice.Harris combines photography and layered materials to create fine art prints with an acrylic overlay, adding depth to selected images while other works are presented on aluminum or archival paper.Physical Craft in an AI-Driven Image LandscapeAI systems can generate or transform images through computational processes. Harris's selected layered works offer a different example of image presentation, bringing a photographic image together with a physical structure designed to affect how it is viewed. This distinction describes the methods involved without making a general judgment about the artistic value of AI-generated or other forms of art.In an acrylic overlay fine art print, the photographic image remains central to the work. The suspended acrylic adds another visual plane, creating a relationship between surfaces that can change in appearance with light and viewing angle. The physical materials are therefore part of the viewing experience, not simply a protective cover placed over a finished image.The artist's decisions also shape the final work through the selection and treatment of imagery, composition, color, and presentation. These choices reflect Harris's interest in how people perceive visual information and how technology can contribute to artistic expression.Harris identifies with Techspressionism, a contemporary art movement in which artists use technology to express ideas, emotions, and visual concepts. Artists associated with the movement work through different methods. Harris's patented construction represents his individual approach within this broader area of contemporary art.Fine Art Photography in Denver and International RepresentationHarris is based in Denver, Colorado, where his practice connects photographic imagery with industrial design and contemporary fine art. His portfolio includes abstract and representational works, with differences in subject, materials, and presentation across the collection.For collectors exploring fine art photography in Denver, Harris's work presents several ways of experiencing photographic imagery. Some pieces use dimensional construction, while others focus on the image through an aluminum print or framed paper-based presentation. These formats offer distinct visual and physical characteristics.Works in the abstract collections include Columbine Dance, Forest Wave, Midcentury Modern, Mind Storm, Cosmic Inflation, Sunflower, and Skylight. Together, these titles reflect the range of imagery in a collection concerned with color, form, and visual relationships. Other collections explore landscapes, cityscapes, animals, people, and locations.Harris's work has also been represented and exhibited internationally, including through gallery connections in New York, London, Lisbon, Paris, and Florence. This international presence provides context for a Denver-based practice shaped by photography, design, and technology.Based in Colorado, Harris creates fine art photography in Denver, exploring abstract compositions, landscapes, cityscapes, and other subjects through photography and design.Different Presentation Formats Across the CollectionHarris's collection includes several distinct formats. Selected dimensional works combine a dye-sublimation photographic print on aluminum with a suspended acrylic layer. Other aluminum prints do not include this overlay and present the image without the additional plane.His Giclée prints use archival, acid-free paper mounted on board and displayed in a solid wood frame with clear acrylic protection, a kraft-paper dust cover, and a hanging wire. This presentation differs from the layered aluminum-and-acrylic construction and does not use the same dimensional method.These distinctions matter when describing the physical characteristics of an artwork. The substrate, surface treatment, mounting method, and relationship between materials all contribute to its presentation. Harris's use of multiple formats reflects the fact that the layered method is one element of his wider photographic practice, not a feature shared by every work.About Howard HarrisHoward Harris is a Denver-based contemporary fine-art photographer and artist whose work explores visual perception, light, color, movement, space, and the relationship between photography and technology. He holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Kansas City Art Institute and a Master of Industrial Design degree from Pratt Institute. With more than 35 years of experience combining design and technology, Harris has developed abstract and representational photographic collections and a patented method of layered artwork construction. His work has been represented and exhibited internationally.Media ContactContact Name: Howard HarrisAddress: 860 Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218, USAPhone Number: 303-522-2919Email Address:...Website:

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Howard Harris's Acrylic Overlay Art Brings the Human Touch to an AI Age News Provided By Digital guider November 02, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry



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