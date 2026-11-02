Kedar Shinde Marks 25 Years Of Dilip Prabhavalkar-Starrer 'Tipre', Shares Rare Bts Picture From Show

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Kedar Shinde celebrated 25 years of his iconic Marathi television show 'Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre', which even today, after two-and-a-half decades, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Marking the milestone, Kedar took to social media account and shared a rare throwback picture featuring the show's cast members

The picture includes veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, Rajan Bhise, Shubhangi Gokhale, Vikas Kadam and Reshma Naik. The picture offered a nostalgic glimpse into the time the team spent together while working on the much-loved family drama.

Alongside the picture, Kedar penned a heartfelt note in Marathi, recalling how the show shaped his journey as a filmmaker and gave him his identity as a director.

Sharing his memories, he wrote, "Today, on this very day, the first episode of 'Tipre' was aired. It has been 25 years since this historic milestone! This show gave me a lot on a personal level. We stopped the show after completing 175 episodes, but even today, it continues to reside in the hearts of its admirers. Such things happen very rarely.”

He further added,“ An artistic creation is born with its own destiny, but this show gave birth to me as a director. Twenty-five years is indeed a long period. The impact of television shows that premiered yesterday does not necessarily last today. But this show has managed to retain the same impact across several generations.”

"Before the first episode was aired, Dilip Prabhavalkar asked me what number the last episode would be. Back then, only four episodes were telecast on television every month. I told him, 175!!! And we stopped it at exactly that number. The question of 'Why did you end it?' rather than 'When will it end?' is far more significant. It is a question you still ask me whenever you meet me.”

“My heartfelt thanks to all of you. It was because you were such discerning viewers that this show could be presented! Now, let us look forward to the coming years once again! I am sure that even when it completes 50 years, people will still ask the same question: Why did you discontinue such a beautiful show?" he further wrote.

He expressed gratitude and wrote,“"Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It is because you have been such discerning viewers that this show could be presented! Now, once again, let us look forward to the coming year! I am sure that even 25 years from now, people will continue to ask the same question: Why did you discontinue such a beautiful show?"

For the uninitiated, 'Shriyut Gangadhar Tipre' first premiered on November 2, 2001. Directed by Kedar, the family sitcom was based on actor and writer Dilip Prabhavalkar's literary work 'Anudini'.

The show revolved around the everyday lives of a middle-class Maharashtrian family, with each episode exploring emotional and relatable family situations, relationships, generational differences and the little joys and challenges of everyday life.

Dilip Prabhavalkar essayed the central character of Gangadhar Tipre, lovingly known as Aaba, an octogenarian grandfather who was the emotional anchor of the family.

His portrayal of the witty, affectionate and wise elderly man became one of the most memorable performances on Marathi television.

Dilip Prabhavalkar was around 57 years old when the show first premiered, portraying a character in his eighties.

The show also featured Rajan Bhise as Aaba's son Shekhar Tipre, Shubhangi Gokhale as his daughter-in-law Shyamala, Vikas Kadam as his grandson Shirya and Reshma Naik as granddaughter Shalaka.

Actors Mukta Barve and Shreyas Talpade also made appearances in the show. The show's simple storytelling, relatable characters and understated humour helped it develop a cult following.

For Kedar, apart from this iconic show, the filmmaker has been associated with many more Marathi television productions, including 'Housefull', 'Hasa Chakat Fu', 'Jagavegali', 'Saheb, Bibi Ani Mi', 'Ghadlay Bighadlay' and 'Sukhi Mansaacha Sadra'.

He made a name for himself in Marathi cinema with films such as 'Jatra', 'Aga Bai Arrecha!', 'Bakula Namdev Ghotale', 'Galgale Nighale' and 'Baipan Bhari Deva'.

Meanwhile, talking about Dilip Prabhavalkar, he has continued to remain one of the most respected performers in Marathi and Hindi cinema.

His recent movie, 'Dashavatar', directed by Subodh Khanolkar, received huge appreciation for its rooted storytelling and his performance as Babuli Mestri, a veteran Dashavatari folk theatre performer from the Konkan region.

The film, which also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Bharat Jadhav, made headlines after entering the Oscars contention list.

In Hindi cinema, Dilip Prabhavalkar is particularly remembered for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi in Rajkumar Hirani's 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi.

His other notable film credits include 'Chaukat Raja', 'Ek Hota Vidushak', 'Zapatlela', 'Aga Bai Arrecha!', 'Deool', 'Valu', 'Paheli', 'Sarkar Raj', 'Sankat City' and 'Vitti Dandu'.

–IANS

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