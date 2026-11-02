'Not Done Properly': Rijiju Claims Congress Made 'AI-Photo' Of INDIA Bloc Rally Crowd

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Kiren Rijiju, on Monday claimed that the Congress had used an AI-generated image showing a massive crowd at Sunday's INDIA Bloc rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, accusing the party of using AI to push a misleading narrative about the turnout.

Taking to X, Rijiju wrote:“Even the fake AI photo to show that Ramlila ground was full is not done properly by the fake narrative team of Congress Party!”

Rijiju also shared a photograph, attaching the image posted by a Congress MP from Telangana, which showed a huge crowd at the Opposition rally.

The image was also questioned by several users on X, who called it AI-generated. It showed AI-generated images of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi on the rally stage, which also appeared different from the original stage at the venue.

The controversy over the image came amid a political exchange between the BJP and Congress over the number of people who attended the INDIA Bloc's 'Chalo Dilli' rally, organised to demand the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The BJP on Sunday termed the rally a 'flop show', claiming that the crowd was nowhere close to what the Opposition had projected.

BJP sought to challenge the Congress' claim that 10 lakh people attended the rally, alleging that Rahul Gandhi and other leaders of the“dynasty party” could not fill Ramlila Maidan.

Addressing a press conference after the rally, BJP MP Sambit Patra showed a video of the venue and claimed that around 40 per cent of Ramlila Maidan was vacant.

“You can see in the background that 40 per cent of the Ramlila Maidan was vacant. However, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders like Pawan Khera claimed that 10 lakh people would attend,” Patra said.

He further claimed that out of 28,000 chairs arranged at the venue, around 5,000–7,000 were empty between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“This is the reality behind Congress' claim of 10 lakh attendees,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the Congress' allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Patra said:“They keep saying, 'Votes have been deleted'. Rahul Gandhi had claimed that 10 lakh of their voters would be present today. But what does the overall calculation show?..”

He alleged that the episode exposed the Congress' claims and accused the party of using“trick photography” to boast of massive participation.