Sivakarthikeyan Surprises His #SK27 Director Ramkumar Balakrishnan Gifts Him An Iphone!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is now directing popular Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan's next film, tentatively titled #SK27, on Monday disclosed that Sivakarthikeyan had pleasantly surprised him by gifting him an iPhone.

Taking to his X timeline to post pictures of the iPhone Sivakarthikeyan had presented him, the director wrote, "Got a loveable surprise from @Siva_Kartikeyan anna. Thanks for the gift na🫂 Really means a lot! #SK27."

For the unaware, Ramkumar Balakrishnan's film with Sivakarthikeyan, which is yet to be titled, went on floors with a traditional pooja ceremony in Chennai on September 25 this year.

Tentatively referred to as #SK27, the film is being produced by well known production house Sathya Jyothi Films.

Sharing a video clip of the inaugural function on its social media handles, the popular production house, had, at the time of launching the film, said, "A powerful start to a promising story. #SK27 begins with a pooja. On floors today. Starring @sivakarthikeyan. A film by @ramkumar_dir. Produced by @sathyajyothifilms. @kayadu_lohar_official @omdop #TGThyagarajan #SendhilThyagarajan @arjun1on @saisiddharth @kalai_editor #ARajesh @praveenraja @stevenkumar_action @appoo_dir @teamaimpro @pro_barani @themugdigital."

The film will feature Kayadu Lohar, who has been making waves with her performances in the superhit films 'Dragon' and 'Immortal', as the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan.

Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Kayadu Lohar, the film is to feature popular comedians Sudhakar and VTV Ganesh among others. Sources say character artistes George Maryan and Babloo Prithviraj too are likely to be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by one of the best in the business, Om Prakash, and editing by Kalaivanan, who was also the editor of Sivakarthikeyan's blockbuster film, 'Amaran'. Costumes for the new film are being designed by Praveen Raja while stunts in the film are to be choreographed by Steven Kumar.

For the unaware, director Ramkumar Balakrishnan, who is directing this film, is best known for having directed the superhit Tamil film 'Parking' which walked away with three National Awards including the award for Best Screenplay and The Best Regional Movie (Tamil) at the 71st National Film Awards.