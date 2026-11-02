INDIA Bloc's 23-Party Rally Was A Flop Show: Telangana BJP Chief Ramchandar Rao

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 2 (IANS) Telangana BJP President Ramchandar Rao termed the 23-party INDIA bloc rally held in Delhi a 'flop show', claiming that the Opposition had failed to attract the crowd it had anticipated.

Rao said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders had earlier claimed that around 10 lakh people would attend the rally. However, he alleged that several chairs remained empty and a large portion of the ground was vacant.

Speaking to IANS, Ramchandar Rao said,“The 23-party rally was a flop show in Delhi. Although Rahul Gandhi and others had earlier claimed that 10 lakh people would attend, we saw empty chairs, with half of the ground remaining vacant. This shows that people are not with those who are lying to the nation.”

The remarks came after the BJP and the INDIA bloc held rival marches in Delhi, with the Opposition targeting the Election Commission over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The BJP, meanwhile, took out a march over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and questioned the timing of the Congress-led 'Chalo Dilli' rally.

Rahul Gandhi-led 'Chalo Dilli' march, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, began from the Minto Road-Connaught Place junction and culminated at Ramlila Maidan, where the INDIA bloc held a rally.

Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, addressed the gathering. Rao also questioned the Congress for organising its rally on November 1, which marks the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“On one side, the nation was mourning November 1, which is a day of mourning for Sikhs. While they were mourning, why did the Congress party choose this day? Traders are also facing problems as Diwali is approaching,” he said.

“The Congress party held this rally and protested against Gyanesh Kumar, but they do not have any proof or evidence. It is only an oral statement made by them. Therefore, I think yesterday's rally was a flop,” he added.