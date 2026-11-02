The University Of Manchester Dubai Highlights Leadership Development As UAE Expands Global Trade

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) University sponsors The Economist Enterprise Corporate Network Annual Conference, bringing its student and alumni community into discussion on regional trade, investment and business strategy -pong> Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE – November 2026: The University of Manchester – Dubai connected its students and alumni with senior business leaders and economic experts at the Economist Enterprise Corporate Network Annual Conference to examine how changing global trade patterns are influencing business strategy across the Middle East.

Sponsored by The University of Manchester – Dubai, the conference was held on October 29, 2026 at the Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi under the theme“A New Trade Geography: how the Middle East can shape the landscape”. The University's support reflected its commitment to enriching the student and alumni experience through industry engagement and continued professional learning.

The conference highlighted the Middle East's role in changing global supply chains, trade corridors and investment flows. It featured the Economist Intelligence Unit's global and regional outlook for 2027 and beyond, with discussions covering competitiveness, infrastructure, industrial development and the region's ability to attract capital and talent.

For The University of Manchester – Dubai's students and alumni, participation offered an opportunity to learn from senior executives across different industries and markets, bringing fresh perspectives to their professional development and the business challenges they face within their own organisations.

Attendees engaged with speakers including Dr Nasser Saidi, Founder and President of Nasser Saidi & Associates, Former Minister of Economy & Trade and Minister of Industry of Lebanon, Tobias Maier, CEO, Middle East and Africa, DHL Global Forwarding, Helmut von Struve, CEO, Siemens UAE and Middle East, and Sylvain Kluba, Chief Finance Officer, India, Middle East and Africa, CEVA Logistics.

The discussions also drew on the leadership experience within the University's own alumni network, with Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, delivering a keynote speech on the UAE's ability to create opportunity amid global economic change. Dr Eissa emphasised the importance of continued education throughout a leadership career, highlighting universities' role in helping professionals challenge established thinking and develop the judgement to lead through uncertainty.

The event comes as the UAE continues to expand its international trading relationships. The country's non-oil foreign trade reached AED1.937 trillion in the first half of 2026, an increase of 13.1% compared with the same period in 2025.Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 also sets out ambitions to expand foreign trade and add 400 cities to its trade network, placing international business development firmly within the emirate's long-term economic priorities.

Randa Bessiso, Founding Director and CEO, Middle East, The University of Manchester – Dubai, said:“The UAE's expanding trade relationships bring important decisions for businesses about where to invest, how to organise their operations and which capabilities to develop. Making these decisions requires sound commercial judgement, an understanding of international markets and the ability to weigh opportunity against risk.

Universities have a responsibility to connect academic knowledge with these practical demands. This conference provided a platform for our students to examine regional developments with senior executives, challenge their own assumptions and consider perspectives from other sectors. Supporting their participation reflects our commitment to sustained professional learning and to developing leadership capabilities aligned with the UAE's long-term economic ambitions.”

The University of Manchester – Dubai organises masterclasses, career networking events and business forums throughout the year, bringing students and alumni together with academics, employers and senior executives. Access to such events allows participants to explore current business challenges and learn from the experience of leaders across different sectors. The University has also sponsored earlier editions of the Economist Enterprise Corporate Network (EICN) annual conference, maintaining its engagement with the region's business community.

About The University of Manchester – Dubai:

The University of Manchester's Middle East branch at Dubai Knowledge Park opened in 2006 and is the largest and fastest growing in the University's international network, comprising five hubs in key business cities around the world. The branch has supported over 3,870 students in the region and graduated over 2,750 students. The branch also works in regional collaborations with a range of industry groups, professional bodies and companies, and supports a regional alumni base of over 5,600.