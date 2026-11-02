Global Executive Search Firm Gerard Daniels Launches First UAE Office

The new Middle East and Africa headquarters in Abu Dhabi to focus on leadership appointments across energy, industrial services, infrastructure and mining EMEA Managing Partner James Christian relocates to Abu Dhabi to lead the regional business Founded in 1986, the firm's office network spans Australia, the UK, and the UAE

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 2026: Gerard Daniels, the international executive search and board consulting firm, has opened its first UAE office in Abu Dhabi, establishing a Middle East and Africa regional headquarters after almost two decades of working with organisations across the region. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Located at World Trade Center, the office will support senior executive and board appointments across the GCC and the wider Middle East and Africa. Its sector focus will span energy, including oil and gas, oilfield services and the energy transition; industrial services and data centre development; infrastructure and the built environment; and mining and critical minerals.

The Abu Dhabi opening coincides with Gerard Daniels' 40th anniversary. Founded in 1986, the firm has built an international business with offices in Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, London, and now Abu Dhabi. Its work connects organisations with executive and board talent across Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

Warren Rushbrook, Chief Executive Officer at Gerard Daniels, said:“Our decision to establish a permanent presence in Abu Dhabi reflects both the strength of our longstanding relationships across the Middle East and our confidence in the region's future. This investment allows us to work even more closely with our clients, while continuing to deliver the agility, accountability and highly personalised approach that have always defined our business.”

James Christian, Managing Partner EMEA, has relocated from London to Abu Dhabi to lead the new office. He brings extensive experience advising organisations on senior executive and board appointments across the Middle East and international markets, with particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors.

He said:“We have worked with organisations across the Middle East and Africa for almost two decades, and establishing our office in Abu Dhabi is a natural next step in the development of those relationships.

“The region continues to attract significant investment, with increasing demand for experienced leadership as businesses grow, diversify and expand internationally. Being on the ground here means we can combine our understanding of the local market with the international reach and expertise of the wider Gerard Daniels business.”

The firm has achieved a 97% two-year retention rate for executive placements, reflecting its emphasis on rigorous assessment, long-term leadership fit and enduring client and candidate relationships.

About Gerard Daniels:

Founded in 1986, Gerard Daniels is an international executive search and board consulting firm supporting organisations with senior leadership and board appointments. Operating across EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, the firm works with clients across a broad range of industries, combining international reach, sector expertise and a personalised, partner-led approach to executive search.