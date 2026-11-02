Six Senior NCP Leaders Meet Amit Shah Amid Maharashtra Portfolio Tussle

NCP Leadership Meets Amit Shah in Delhi

Six senior leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, amid discussions within the party over the demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio in Maharashtra to be returned to the NCP. The leaders who met Shah included Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil. The meeting comes amid discussions over the demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio to be handed back to the NCP. The absence of Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar from the meeting has also raised questions over the party's leadership.

Party Developments and Internal Review

Core Committee Meeting Scheduled

Meanwhile, an NCP core committee meeting is scheduled to be held at 4 pm on Monday at Ajit Pawar's residence, Devgiri, in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president Sunetra Pawar on Friday dismissed reports of internal differences within the party, saying there was no rift among its leaders and that electoral defeats called for self-introspection.

Response to Election Setbacks

"There was no rift among us, and whenever there is an election, victory and defeat happen. If there is a defeat, there is a need for self-introspection. We will definitely do self-introspection," Sunetra Pawar said. Her remarks came days after the NCP suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, with its candidate and three-time sitting MLC Satish Chavan losing the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Graduates' constituency to Pratapsinh Patil of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). (ANI)

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