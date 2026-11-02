Shah Rukh Khan Turns 61: Burj Khalifa Lights Up With Special 'We Love You' Message

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday bashes simply got grander! The Burj Khalifa in Dubai flashed a special message on November 2 for the Bollywood actor to wish him on his special day.

The highest skyscraper in the world has a large image of SRK with a beautiful inscription 'WE LOVE YOU SRK'.

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This isn't the first time Burj Khalifa has celebrated SRK's birthday. The historic structure is lit up with unique messages in honor of the actor on November 2 every year. Fans have seen greetings like 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY SHAH RUKH', 'HAPPY BIRTHDAY SRK' and 'WE LOVE YOU' along with his images in the past.

Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha.. @GeminiApp Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2026

The celebrations have also featured a Dubai Fountain performance, with iconic songs from Shah Rukh's flicks playing in the background. Celebrations have included songs from movies like Om Shanti Om and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Meanwhile, the Bandra-Worli Sea Link was also lit up as a special tribute to Shah Rukh and his upcoming movie King. The actor went for a drive, shot a photo of the gorgeous spectacle, and shared it with his fans.