Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Launched: Check Route, 8 Stops, Timings And Ticket Fares

A new chapter in overnight rail travel has begun with the launch of the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express on November 1. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flagged off the much-awaited train from Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Bengaluru, connecting two of India's biggest economic and commercial centres. The new service is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the cities while offering passengers a more comfortable overnight journey.

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is the third such service in the country, following the introduction of sleeper trains on the Howrah-Guwahati and Varanasi-New Delhi routes. It will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Route And Stops

The train will operate between SMVT Bengaluru and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, covering the distance in approximately 16 hours and 10 minutes.

During the journey, it will halt at eight stations: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune and Kalyan. The route will improve connectivity across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra, particularly benefiting passengers from North Karnataka.

Speaking about the new service, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The service would connect Bengaluru, the country's IT and startup capital, with Mumbai, its financial capital." He added that the train would provide better access to premium rail services for several parts of North Karnataka.

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper: Timings

The train will operate as numbers 27652 and 27651, with services running six days a week in both directions.

Train number 27652, travelling from Bengaluru to Mumbai, will depart SMVT Bengaluru at 7:45 pm and reach CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 am the following day. It will not operate on Mondays.

For the return journey, train number 27651 will leave CSMT Mumbai at 8:10 pm and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 12 noon the next day. This service will not operate on Tuesdays.

Regular services are scheduled to begin from Mumbai on November 2 and from Bengaluru on November 3.

Ticket Fares And Coach Details

The 16-coach Vande Bharat Sleeper train will offer three travel classes: AC First Class, AC Two-Tier and AC Three-Tier. The ticket fare from Bengaluru to Mumbai is Rs 4,450 for First AC, Rs 3,630 for Second AC and Rs 2,810 for Third AC.

The train will accommodate 823 passengers, including 611 in Third AC, 188 in Second AC and 24 in First AC.

Modern Features For Comfortable Overnight Travel

The new train features ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors, vestibules and enhanced suspension systems to reduce noise and improve ride comfort.

Passenger safety features include the Kavach protection system and an emergency talk-back facility. Disinfection technology will also be used to maintain onboard hygiene.

With its faster journey, modern facilities and improved regional connectivity, the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer a convenient alternative for business travellers, professionals, students and tourists.