ICD, Open Bank Sign Eoi For Potential $10M Line Of Financing In Uzbekistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), the private sector arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, and Joint Stock Company "Open Bank" (Open Bank) from Uzbekistan have signed an Expression of Intent (EoI) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on October 26, 2026, for a potential Shariah-compliant Line of Financing (LoF) facility of up to $10 million, aimed at supporting eligible private sector projects in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The EoI sets out the intent to establish a Shariah-compliant LoF facility of up to $10 million from ICD to Open Bank to be deployed for the onward financing of eligible private sector projects, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and corporates operating in the Republic of Uzbekistan. The facility is designed to ensure that financing reaches productive segments of the economy in a manner consistent with Shariah principles and in line with the development objectives of ICD and Uzbekistan.

The intended facility reflects ICD's commitment to expanding access to Shariah-compliant financial services in Central Asia. By working through Open Bank, a digitally oriented institution with a focus on retail and SME customers, the proposed LoF aims to direct resources toward businesses that can generate meaningful employment opportunities and contribute to sustainable economic growth in Uzbekistan. SME support of this nature plays an important role in strengthening the private sector and broadening economic participation across the country.

ICD's development mandate centers on advancing private sector growth and improving livelihoods in its member countries through Shariah-compliant financing solutions. The intended LoF with Open Bank aims to contribute to job creation and SME support in Uzbekistan, outcomes that align with ICD's broader objective of fostering inclusive and sustainable economic development across the IsDB Group's member countries.