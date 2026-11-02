Toobit Joins Blockchain Life 2026 As Premium Sponsor

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its participation as a Premium Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2026, taking place December 1–2 at Festival Arena in Dubai, UAE.

Building on its presence at last year's event, Toobit will welcome attendees to Booth A10, where they can meet the team, explore the exchange's trading products, and learn about its latest platform developments.

At the Blockchain Life Awards 2025, Toobit received two community-voted honors: Best CEX User Interface and Best CEX Educational Platform. The recognition highlighted the exchange's focus on accessible trading experiences and educational resources for crypto users.

Now in its 17th edition, Blockchain Life is expected to bring together more than 15,000 attendees from over 130 countries and more than 200 speakers. The two-day forum will feature discussions on cryptocurrency, Web3, mining, and artificial intelligence.

The UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global digital asset hub. According to Henley & Partners' 2026 Crypto Adoption Index, the country ranked second among 36 assessed markets, rising from fifth place in the previous edition. The ranking highlights the UAE's growing prominence in the international cryptocurrency industry.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

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