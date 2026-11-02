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Luxemburg, November 2, 2026, 7:25 AM









Major lease signed at the new 'East Corner' office building in Cloche d'Or

Luxemburg, November 2 2026 - Grossfeld, the joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, announces the arrival of a renowned financial institution at the 'East Corner' office building. Strategically located at the entrance to Cloche d'Or, the building stands out for its elegant, contemporary architecture and is scheduled for completion by the end of March 2028. With the arrival of this new financial player, Cloche d'Or further consolidates its position as a key financial hub, thereby strengthening Luxembourg's Central Business District (CBD).

A renowned financial institution

The new tenant will occupy four floors at East Corner, covering a total area of 4,260 m2, at a rent of €46.50 per m2 per month under a firm nine-year lease agreement. Like State Street, Lombard Odier, Citi and other renowned financial institutions, the new tenant has chosen a district that is emerging as Luxembourg's new financial hub. These major institutions place great importance on their employees' quality of life and well-being, choosing Cloche d'Or for the many advantages the district offers its occupiers.

East Corner: a benchmark in sustainable architectural excellence

Designed by architectural firm 3XN, East Corner stands out for its contemporary architecture, characterised by staggered building volumes, varying heights and recessed façade elements. The building's location and design complement the district's landscaping, ensuring harmonious integration into its urban surroundings.

With approximately 7,750 m2 of above-ground floor space and 1,900 m2 of below-ground space, the building will offer flexible office accommodation designed to meet the evolving needs of its occupiers. Sustainability and occupant well-being are central to its design, with the project targeting BREEAM Outstanding, WELL Core Gold and LBCI certifications.

Cloche d'Or: a strategically located district

Cloche d'Or offers an attractive living and working environment for businesses and residents alike. The district has been developed in line with the principles of New Urban Living, an integrated approach to urban development that combines energy efficiency, mixed-use development and quality of life.

The district holds DGNB Platinum certification, one of Europe's most demanding standards for sustainable urban development. A large urban park, an ecological corridor connecting the surrounding natural areas and a well-integrated network of pedestrian and cycling routes make Cloche d'Or an attractive, accessible and environmentally friendly district.









For more information:

Nextensa

Nextensa is an investor and developer, renowned for large-scale projects such as the Tour & Taxis site and Bel Towers in Brussels. Specialising in urban expansion and regeneration, Nextensa transforms spaces into vibrant and innovative neighbourhoods. As part of the Ackermans & van Haaren holding company (Euronext), it combines technical expertise with strategic vision to actively contribute to sustainable urban development.

Promobe

A Luxembourg-based property developer for over 40 years, Promobe stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality of life. Specialising in the development of office, retail and residential properties, Promobe creates contemporary, functional and exceptional urban environments. A key player in the development of the Cloche d'Or district, one of the most dynamic and sought-after urban hubs in the Grand Duchy, Promobe has established itself as a leading developer in Luxembourg, delivering projects where elegance, innovation and quality of life come together.

Grossfeld

Grossfeld, a joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, is the leading player in the development of the mixed-use Cloche d'Or district. For over 20 years, Grossfeld has been shaping this ambitious project, transforming the Cloche d'Or into a true urban hub combining housing, offices, shops, restaurants and green spaces. This neighbourhood has been designed to offer an optimal quality of life, with modern infrastructure, excellent transport links and immediate proximity to all essential services. The Cloche d'Or thus embodies a new way of experiencing the city, where comfort, convenience and economic vitality come together.

NEXTENSA

Michel Van Geyte - Chief Executive Officer

+32 2 882 10 08 - ...

PROMOBE

Anne Clarenne - Group Marketing & Communications Officer

+352 367381-1 - ...

GROSSFELD (Promobe & Nextensa joint venture)

Patrick Labey - Manager

+352 248393-1 -...

Attachments



2026 11 02 A new important transaction in Cloche d'Or_EN East Corner Office Building, Cloche d'Or Luxembourg