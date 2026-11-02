Guwahati Hotel Shooting: Accused Taken To Crime Scene For Recreation Of Incident As Probe Intensifies

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Nov 2 (IANS) Assam Police on Monday took Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Ulubari area, to the crime scene for recreation of the incident as part of the ongoing investigation into the killing of five people.

Gogoi was brought to the hotel in the morning, where investigators are expected to reconstruct the sequence of events leading to the shooting and verify the accused's version against the evidence collected during the probe.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near Bora Service on GS Road on October 26, leaving five people dead and one injured.

The deceased were identified as Helena Bharali, her son Debarshi Ishan Kashyap, his wife Rinika, Helena's brother Bhudev Bharali and Narayan Das, reportedly a caretaker of Bhudev.

Satyendra Pathak, the driver of the family, sustained injuries in the firing and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Gogoi was arrested within an hour of the shooting. Police also recovered a.32-calibre pistol allegedly used in the crime.

During the preliminary investigation, police examined a possible dispute surrounding the renewal of the lease agreement of Hotel Bilas Inn.

Allegations of pending rent and electricity dues also emerged as investigators sought to establish the circumstances behind the deadly confrontation.

In another development, Gogoi's wife was questioned by police at Paltan Bazar Police Station until midnight on November 1.

During questioning, she reportedly spoke about conversations with her husband following the shooting.

According to her account, Gogoi contacted her shortly after the incident and allegedly told her that several people had been putting pressure on him.

He also reportedly cautioned her to remain careful and ensure the safety of their daughter.

Police are examining these claims alongside other evidence to establish the sequence of events, the motive behind the shooting and whether anyone else was involved.

The crime scene reconstruction is expected to be an important part of the investigation as police attempt to piece together the circumstances surrounding one of Guwahati's deadliest shooting incidents in recent times.