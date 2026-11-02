Punjab AAP May Seek Disqualification Of Two Mlas Who Quit Party On Sunday

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 2 (IANS) Political activity in Punjab has intensified after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday began preparing to seek the disqualification of two of its MLAs, Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, who quit the party a day earlier.

The party under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is expected to formally approach Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, seeking the termination of their membership in the state Assembly.

According to reports, Samana MLA Chetan Singh Jouramajra and Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra resigned from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Their decision has come as a major political setback for the ruling party in Punjab. The Aam Aadmi Party, under the leadership of its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, maintains that both MLAs were involved in anti-party activities and had therefore already been suspended from the party.

Following their decision to quit AAP, the party will now raise the issue of their disqualification before the Assembly Speaker.

The Aam Aadmi Party last week released its first list of 40 candidates for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

However, the list did not include candidates for the Samana and Sanaur Assembly constituencies. Just a day after the list was announced, both MLAs declared their decision to leave the party.

Speculation is also mounting that both MLAs may join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

However, their next political move is yet to be officially confirmed. Following these developments, all eyes are now on the Assembly Speaker.

However, resignation from a political party's primary membership does not automatically result in the termination of an MLA's Assembly membership.

The Speaker's decision under the anti-defection law and the relevant constitutional provisions will therefore be crucial in determining the future of the two legislators.

The political controversy is expected to intensify further in Punjab in the coming days.