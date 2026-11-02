India's Coal Production Sees 42 Pc Growth At 22.03 Million Tonnes In October

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) The government on Monday said that coal production from captive and commercial mines stood at 22.03 million tonnes (MT) in October, increasing from 15.49 MT in October 2025, which is a 42 per cent annual growth.

Coal dispatches reached 21.11 MT last month, increasing from 15.48 MT in October 2025 (36 per cent growth).

The coal ministry said that the sector registered robust year-on-year growth, with coal production increasing from 105.33 MT to 117.23 MT at 11.30 per cent and dispatch increasing from 111.95 MT to 124.86 MT at 11.53 per cent compared to the period April to October of the previous year, reflecting sustained momentum in mining operations.

In a further boost to the sector, the Lohari coal mine in Jharkhand obtained Mine Opening Permission in October 2026. The mine had been awaiting operationalisation for several years, and its approval reflects the impact of Ministry's Ease of Doing Business reforms.

With this, the number of operational captive and commercial coal mines has risen to 87, said the ministry.

The rising production from these mines is expected to reduce dependence on imported coal, strengthen supply-chain resilience, conserve valuable foreign exchange, and advance the Government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by enhancing self-sufficiency in a critical raw material for industrial development.

“These encouraging results underscore improved operational efficiency, enhanced mining productivity, and more effective utilisation of mining capacities across the captive and commercial coal mining sector,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, India's coal imports declined 5.83 per cent year-on-year to 104.57 million tonnes (MT) in August 2026, compared to 111.05 MT in the corresponding month last year, amid efforts to boost domestic production and reduce dependence on overseas supplies. The country's coal imports fell by 6.48 MT during the month, reflecting improved domestic coal availability and measures to strengthen the supply chain.

The ministry will continue to focus on sustaining production growth, addressing supply constraints, improving coal availability through a combination of progressive policy interventions, robust regulatory oversight, and continued stakeholder support and ensuring a reliable contribution towards meeting the nation's growing energy and industrial requirements.