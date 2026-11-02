Rebellion Within AAP Was Bound To Happen, More Defections Likely: Udit Raj

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Congress leader Udit Raj on Monday reacted to the resignation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs in Punjab, claiming that a rebellion within the party was bound to happen and alleging that more defections could take place in the coming days.

His remarks came amid a major development in Punjab's ruling AAP, where Amritsar North MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh resigned on Monday, following the resignation of two other party MLAs a day earlier.

Singh, a former IPS officer, also sent his resignation letter to the Punjab Assembly Speaker on Monday.

He was suspended by the AAP for five years in June 2025 over alleged anti-party activities after he opposed the arrest of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a disproportionate assets case.

Speaking to IANS, Udit Raj said,“There could be some other reason behind this as well. What were they doing in the Aam Aadmi Party for so long? A rebellion within the party was bound to happen, and now it has begun.”

He further alleged that several AAP MLAs had earlier been prepared to leave the party.

“When all the MPs had staged a walkout, around 40 to 45 MLAs were also ready to leave the party. Everyone knows how their government is functioning now,” he said.

Launching a sharp attack on the Punjab government, the Congress leader alleged that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not running the state administration and claimed that the government was being controlled by AAP leaders from Delhi.

“Bhagwant Mann has nothing to do with running the government. The government is being run by Manish Sisodia, Arvind Kejriwal and their associates. Where are the people of Punjab running their own government? The Punjab government is being run by people from Delhi. There will be more defections in the party in the coming days,” Udit Raj said.

The Congress leader also reacted to the rising pollution levels in the national capital and targeted the BJP over the issue.

“For the past 10 to 12 years, the BJP has repeatedly claimed that it was not in power in the Delhi Assembly and, at times, was also not in power in the MCD. But now the BJP is in power everywhere, with the Prime Minister, top bureaucrats, Union Ministers, MPs, the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the MCD,” he said.

“Despite this, winter has not even begun, and the AQI has already reached such high levels. They cannot run this country. That is why Rahul Gandhi said yesterday that they only tell lies. If we get an opportunity to run the government, pollution can be brought under control within 24, 48 or 72 hours,” he added.