RSS Commences Three-Day All India Executive Board Meeting In Indore

RSS Launches National Executive Board Meeting

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced its All India Executive Board meeting at Daly College School in Indore, where RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale inagurated the session. The deliberations bring together more than 400 senior office-bearers and associates representing the Sangh from all parts of the country. Running through November 4, the conference is primarily centred on evaluating ongoing organisational initiatives and charting their ground-level execution.

RSS All-India Joint Publicity Chief Narendra Kumar detailed the broader scope and arrangements of the three-day national gathering.“The All-India meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) commenced today at Daly College School in Indore, inaugurated by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale,” Kumar told ANI.

Emphasising the broader scope and arrangements of the three-day national gathering, Narendra Kumar noted,“Office-bearers and associates of the Sangh from across the country are participating in this three-day meeting. The meeting will focus on reviewing the Sangh's activities and discussing their implementation. This gathering, which includes over 400 office-bearers, will continue until November 4. At the venue, Daly College School, the Sangh has also organised a special exhibition showcasing historical and cultural themes.”

Inauguration and Notable Attendees

According to official updates shared by RSS on X, the summit was formally inaugurated by Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale through floral tributes offered before a portrait of Bharat Mata. Highlighting the unique confluence of personalities attending this year's session, prominent figures from arts, literature, and public service are participating alongside core organisational leadership.

“Among the prominent ones are film actor Nana Patekar, Asha Bhosle, revered saint Padma Shri Ramesh Baba, former president of Vivekananda Kendra Balakrishnan ji, Balvir Punj, S. Vedantam - Chennai, journalist Virag Pachpor, Parag Vedik - Mumbai, former vice-chancellor Devendra Pratap Singh and Sachidanand Mahanti, renowned singer S. Janaki and Suman Kalyanpurikar, senior pracharak of the Sangh Shri Vinod Kumar, and others,” RSS wrote on X.

Strategic Agenda and Resolutions

Running concurrently with the administrative and strategic sessions, the meeting is scheduled to witness the release of three key official statements by the Sarkaryavah to mark major historical milestones. Outlining the focus of these resolutions, the organisational update noted,“Three statements will be issued by the Sarkaryavah at the meeting: 1. On the occasion of the 200th birth anniversary of Shri Rajnarayan Bose, the grandfather of national consciousness. 2. On the occasion of the 100th year of the sacrifice of Swami Shraddhanand ji, the pioneer of the Shuddhi Movement. 3. On the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of Vedanta Kesari Swami Lakshmanananda Saraswati, who worked for the awakening of self-respect, self-reliance, and Swadharma in the Kandhamal tribal area of Odisha.”

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is holding its All India Executive Board meeting in Indore from November 2 to 4, with senior functionaries of the organisation expected to participate. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs and other senior functionaries are participating in the three-day meeting. Sanghchalaks, Karyavahaks and Pracharaks from all 46 Prants and 11 regions of the organisation are also participating.

A key agenda of the meeting is to review the activities and programmes being organised across the country as part of the RSS's centenary year celebrations. In addition to reviewing the centenary-year initiatives, the meeting is expected to deliberate extensively on several important contemporary national and international issues. These include ongoing protests in the country, content disseminated through new media platforms, the growing challenge of drug abuse, interference by external forces and the evolving global geopolitical landscape. The discussions are expected to focus on assessing current developments, reviewing organisational initiatives and deliberating on issues of national and social importance. The All India Executive Board meeting is a significant annual organisational gathering of the RSS, bringing together senior functionaries and representatives from across the country to review ongoing activities and discuss key issues concerning the organisation and society. (ANI)

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