Uzbekistan, EDB Discuss Financing Projects In Mining And Metallurgy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) explored opportunities to expand investment cooperation and attract financing for projects in the country's mining and metallurgical sectors at a meeting in Tashkent on October 31.

According to the Uzbekistan's Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Feruza Khamidova, First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, and an EDB delegation led by Alexei Skatin, Deputy Chairman of the bank's Management Board.

The talks focused on opportunities to finance promising projects, attract investment and expand cooperation in the development of Uzbekistan's mining and metallurgical industries.

EDB representatives expressed interest in financing economically viable projects and said they were ready to consider proposals from the Uzbek side.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue discussions and explore potential areas for cooperation. Uzbekistan is a member of the Eurasian Development Bank, which supports regional economic integration through investment financing and development projects. The bank's cooperation with the country focuses on infrastructure modernization, industrial development, energy, transport and other strategic sectors. Through its financing instruments and regional partnerships, the EDB aims to support investment activity, strengthen economic connectivity and promote sustainable growth across its member states.

The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is a multilateral development financial institution established in 2006 to promote economic integration and investment across Eurasia.