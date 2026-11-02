Euronext Intends To Nominate David Knibbe As Chief Executive Officer And Chairman Of The Managing Board

Amsterdam, Athens, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 2 November 2026 – Euronext N.V. today announced that, following the recommendation by the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board, chaired by Piero Novelli, intends to nominate David Knibbe as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V. at the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2027.

David Knibbe will join from NN Group N.V., where he has been CEO since 2019. He brings extensive experience in leading a highly regulated business, delivering operational transformations and substantial shareholder value creation, positioning him well to continue to scale Euronext through the next phase of strategic growth and further advance the integration of European capital markets. He will be based in Paris.

The nomination of David Knibbe follows Stéphane Boujnah's decision to step down from his role in May 2027 and a thorough and diligent selection process conducted by the Supervisory Board, which considered several candidates in light of the Group's strategic priorities and long-term ambitions.

Piero Novelli, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Euronext, said:“Following a thorough and diligent process, we are pleased to announce the selection of David Knibbe as the next CEO of Euronext. As the experienced, long-serving CEO of NN Group N.V., listed on Euronext, David Knibbe brings a consistent track record of value creation in another highly regulated industry. His experience in successful integrations and technology transformation will be highly valuable as Euronext continues to execute its strategy and invests in future growth.

David Knibbe will drive Euronext's ambitious strategic roadmap, building on the remarkable growth trajectory and transformation delivered under Stéphane Boujnah's leadership over the past decade, while accelerating the Group's ambitions for the years ahead. He will leverage Euronext's talented leadership team and people to further connect European capital markets and advance the European Savings and Investments Union.“

The appointment of David Knibbe is subject to the approval by the relevant National Competent Authorities (NCAs), the Dutch Minister of Finance and will be submitted for approval by Euronext's shareholders at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2027.

Contacts

Investor Relations Judith Stein +33 6 15 23 91 97

Margaux Kurver +33 6 84 16 85 03

Europe Andrea Monzani +33 1 70 48 24 45

Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

Belgium Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

France Flavio Bornancin-Tomasella +33 1 70 48 24 45

Greece Ioulia Zafolia +30 694 570 1070

Ireland Catalina Augspach +33 6 82 09 99 70

Italy Ester Russom +39 02 72 42 67 56

The Netherlands Sanne Offringa +31 20 721 41 33

Norway Cathrine Lorvik Segerlund +47 41 69 59 10

Portugal Sandra Machado +351 917 776 897

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody, to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.

As of September 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with €7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for information purposes only: it is not a recommendation to engage in investment activities and is provided“as is”, without representation or warranty of any kind. The figures in this document have not been audited or reviewed by our external auditors. No information set out or referred to in this publication may be regarded as creating any right or obligation. The creation of rights and obligations in respect of financial products that are traded on the exchanges operated by Euronext's subsidiaries shall depend solely on the applicable rules of the market operator. All proprietary rights and interest in or connected with this publication shall vest in Euronext. This press release speaks only as of this date. Euronext refers to Euronext N.V. and its affiliates. Information regarding trademarks and intellectual property rights of Euronext is available at .

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2026-11-02 - Euronext CEO appointment - Press Release