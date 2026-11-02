Bitwatt Launches Always-On Energy Service Proposition At All-Energy Australia 2026, Showcasing Progress In The Australian Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses across Australia face mounting pressure to manage energy costs and improve the reliability of their power supply, demand for more hassle-free and efficient energy solutions continues to grow.

Against this backdrop, BitWatt presented its integrated energy solution and service proposition at All Energy Australia 2026. Built around a local Australian team of energy operations professionals, BitWatt brings together solar and battery storage equipment with an intelligent operations platform. Through a subscription-based, fully managed service, it continuously optimises equipment operation to help lower electricity costs and improve power reliability, so business owners can focus on their core business.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Energy Australia 2026 was held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on 28 and 29 October. At the show, BitWatt officially launched its brand and service proposition in Australia and announced three strategic partnerships, marking further progress in the Australian market.

The three strategic partnerships demonstrate how BitWatt's model can be applied across different settings, customer groups and regional markets.









Hardware, software and a professional team working together: from equipment delivery to ongoing operations

C&I businesses navigate a complex electricity market, with diverse pricing structures and evolving electricity usage patterns, and the electricity usage patterns of C&I businesses are constantly shifting. As a result, the traditional 'one-off sale' model in the solar and battery storage industry is struggling to meet market needs.

BitWatt addresses this challenge by offering energy equipment together with a subscription-based managed service. As well as providing customers with safe, reliable solar and battery storage equipment, BitWatt manages the day-to-day running of that equipment through its professional Australian operations team. Its proprietary AI-native intelligent operations system continuously monitors and optimises operating strategies.

For C&I businesses, this means access to hassle-free, professional, uninterrupted energy management services that deliver strong returns, without the high cost of building an in-house team.

Three strategic partnerships mark the start of local project rollout at scale

The three strategic partnerships announced at the show combine BitWatt's intelligent operations capability with its partners' project experience, industry resources and local delivery capability. They cover battery storage projects across a range of sizes and applications.

BitWatt and New Ability Energy have formed a strategic partnership covering 100 MWh of battery storage projects in Australia. The two companies will combine New Ability Energy's experience in delivering solar and battery storage projects with BitWatt's intelligent operations capability to drive project delivery and ongoing operations management.

In the aged care sector, BitWatt, Mondiaux, BG Holding and Bamboo Innovation are taking part in an Australian aged care solar and battery partnership program. The alliance brings together energy services, investment, intelligent operations and digital technology to develop solar and battery storage solutions for aged care facilities. It aims to lower electricity bills through ongoing energy management and provide reliable power for day-to-day care.

In the Western Australian C&I market, BitWatt and Assure Power have formed an energy partnership. The two companies will combine BitWatt's service capability with Assure Power's engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) experience in WA to deliver fit-for-purpose energy solutions for projects in the state.

The three strategic partnerships mark the beginning of the large-scale rollout of BitWatt's business model and service proposition across multiple Australian states and cities.









At the show, BitWatt also outlined its plans for broad collaboration with partners across the Australian energy ecosystem.

BitWatt will work with leading Australian EPC contractors, electricity retailers, distribution network service providers (DNSPs) and other industry partners. Together, they will focus on building local capability in high-quality delivery, rapid response and granular revenue.









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