Boston Wedding Photographer Offers One Free Wedding A Year To A Couple Facing Hardship Nominations Close December 12

Will Hall, founder of Perla Images, a creative wedding photography studio in Boston's Seaport.

Perla Images, the editorial, creative-lighting wedding studio in Boston's Seaport, will photograph one couple's 2027 wedding for free. Nominations are open.

- Will Hall, founder of Perla Images

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Perla Images, a creative wedding photography studio in Boston's Seaport District, is accepting applications and nominations for One Wedding a Year, its program that gives one couple full wedding photography coverage at no cost. Applications close December 12, and every applicant will hear back by December 19.

The program is for couples who could not otherwise hire a photographer they would be happy with. That includes couples who have postponed their wedding for years for financial reasons, couples marrying around an illness or treatment, couples who recently lost a parent or close family member, long-term caregivers, and injured military members and first responders.

"Some couples have waited years for this day, or are getting married in the middle of the hardest season of their lives," said Will Hall, founder of Perla Images. "They deserve photographs that hold the day the way they'll want to remember it. Once a year, I want to make sure one of those couples has them."

The selected couple receives the same coverage as the studio's eight-hour package: eight hours of photography, a second photographer for the full day if needed, an engagement session, help building the wedding-day timeline, and a complete edited gallery. Travel is free within Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine. The wedding must take place in 2027.

There is no application form. Couples email... with their names, wedding date and location, what is happening in their lives, and what photographs of the day would mean to them. Friends and family can nominate a couple, as long as they say whether the couple knows about the nomination.

Will Hall chooses one couple and replies to everyone who applies, whether or not they are selected. The couple owns their gallery. Perla Images asks permission before sharing any images, and couples are free to decline.

Perla Images recently moved from the South Shore and Cape Cod to a larger studio at 374 Congress Street in the Seaport. The studio is known for editorial wedding photography and creative, artistic lighting, and photographs weddings across Boston, Newport and Cape Cod, from Raffles Boston to Hammond Castle.

Full program details: one-wedding-a-year/

About Perla Images

Perla Images is an editorial wedding photography studio in Boston's Seaport District, known for creative lighting and artistic, fashion-forward wedding photography. Led by Boston wedding photographer Will Hall, who has photographed weddings for 15 years and founded the studio in 2018, Perla Images photographs high-end weddings, elopements and engagements in Boston, Newport and Cape Cod for couples who want something creative, artistic and unlike anyone else's. Its work includes weddings at Raffles Boston and Hammond Castle, and engagement sessions at the Boston Public Library and The Elms in Newport. The studio has photographed more than 200 weddings, holds 121 five-star Google reviews and has been recognized six times by Fearless Photographers.

William Hall

Perla Images

+1 6176526799

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Boston Wedding Photographer Offers One Free Wedding a Year to a Couple Facing Hardship; Nominations Close December 12 News Provided By Perla Images November 02, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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