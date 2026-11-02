Lordhair Kicks Off Month-Long Black Friday Sale With Discounts On All Hair Systems

- Nathan, CXO at LordhairLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lordhair, a global provider of hair replacement systems, has opened its 2026 Black Friday sale, which runs from November 1 to November 30, 2026. The sale includes discounts on every stock and custom hair system, offers on hair system care products, and bonus gifts for new customers and Lordhair Club members. The month-long format gives people with hair loss time to compare options and order before the holidays.The sale is divided into phases, with core offers running all month and a spotlight deal in each phase.Offers Running All MonthThe following offers apply from November 1 to November 30, 2026:- $45 off any stock or custom hair system- The 3R Hair System Maintenance Collection (RESET, RENEWAL, and REFRESH) for $79.90 with one free refill, plus 30% off single 3R products (US only)- Free cut-in and styling with the SuperSkin-V Starter Pack for first-time customers, plus a bonus gift- An extra 5% off for all Lordhair Club membersPhase One Spotlight: ZyroSen SuperSkin-VFrom November 1 to 15, 2026, the ZyroSen SuperSkin-V is $50 off. The ZyroSen SuperSkin-V combines a transparent 0.06mm skin base and V-looped hair with a silver-ion antibacterial treatment that helps keep the base fresher between washes. It is a common choice for first-time hair system wearers.Lordhair will introduce new spotlight offers in the following phases of the sale. Customers can check the Black Friday page throughout November for updates.Prize Wheel for Hair System OrdersEvery order that includes a stock or custom hair system earns one spin on the Black Friday prize wheel. Each customer can spin up to three times. Prizes include Apple Watches, AirPods, free hair systems, and coupons.Support Before and After PurchaseAll hair systems ship free from warehouses in the US and Europe. If a first order doesn't fit, new customers can send it back at no cost under First Purchase Assurance. All customers can return any unused hair system within 30 days under the 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee.For customers still deciding, a free consultation offers professional guidance. Lordhair's AI tools can also help compare options and preview styles before ordering.“A good price might bring someone to us, but the service after the sale is what keeps them. We want every customer to feel supported from the first question to the tenth replacement,” said Nathan, CXO at Lordhair.The Lordhair Black Friday sale runs from November 1 to November 30, 2026. Visit to view current offers.About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

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Lordhair Kicks Off Month-Long Black Friday Sale with Discounts on All Hair Systems News Provided By Larcoo Co., Ltd. November 02, 2026, 05:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Retail, Social Media



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