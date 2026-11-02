Facelift Surgery: Beyond Skin Tightening, The Importance Of A Precise Approach Tailored To Individual Aging Patterns

Different extents of skin and SMAS layer dissection depending on the areas of improvement

Full Face lifting,Neck lifting,Forehead Lifting

In House Board-Certified Anesthesiologists&Laboratory

AB Plastic Surgery Provides Personalized Facelift Surgery Through Its AB Signature SMAS Lifting System

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From Full Facelift to Semi Facelift and Mini Facelift: Surgical Planning Based on the SMAS Layer and a Systematic Patient Safety Management SystemFacial aging involves more than a gradual loss of skin elasticity. As we age, the position of subcutaneous fat and soft tissues changes, while the structures supporting the face become weaker. These changes contribute to sagging cheeks, deeper nasolabial folds, and a less defined jawline. Consequently, modern facelift surgery increasingly emphasizes personalized surgical approaches that consider each patient's facial anatomy, aging patterns, and degree of tissue descent.Facelift surgery aims to improve facial contours by releasing and repositioning sagging skin and underlying soft tissues. The SMAS (Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System) is a fibromuscular layer associated with facial expressions and plays an important role in facelift procedures. Excessive skin tightening alone may compromise natural facial movement and expression. Therefore, surgical planning must consider the extent of SMAS manipulation, tissue dissection, and the direction of tissue repositioning.Based on these principles, AB Plastic Surgery operates its AB Signature SMAS Lifting system, which considers individual aging patterns and facial anatomy. Rather than focusing solely on the skin, the system addresses the SMAS layer, one of the face's underlying supportive structures. Procedures are categorized into Full Facelift, Semi Facelift, and Mini Facelift according to skin elasticity, the degree of sagging, and anatomical characteristics.◈Full Facelift, Semi Facelift, and Mini FaceliftFull Facelift may be considered for patients experiencing significant sagging across the face and neck. Through extensive SMAS dissection and tissue repositioning, the procedure focuses on improving sagging in the midface, lower face, and overall facial contours. Surgical planning considers the relationship between the face and neck, particularly when deep wrinkles, changes in facial volume, and neck skin laxity occur together.Semi Facelift may be considered when moderate sagging is present, particularly around the jawline and lower face. Based on SMAS dissection, the procedure aims to improve sagging tissues while addressing changes around the nasolabial folds, cheek contours, and lower facial structure. It may also be considered for patients experiencing soft tissue descent or skin laxity following substantial weight loss, depending on individual anatomical conditions.Mini Facelift focuses on relatively localized areas of sagging. Compared with Full Facelift and Semi Facelift procedures, it involves a more limited extent of dissection and tissue manipulation. However, when sagging is severe or extensive tissue repositioning is necessary, a Mini Facelift alone may not provide sufficient improvement. Accurate diagnosis and appropriate procedure selection are therefore essential.AB Plastic Surgery develops personalized surgical plans by assessing skin thickness, elasticity, wrinkles, tissue descent, and the extent of dissection and skin excision required. High resolution medical imaging also helps evaluate facial volume and anatomy to guide surgical planning.◈Incision Design and Scar ManagementIncision placement and suturing are important considerations in facelift surgery. AB Plastic Surgery emphasizes incision designs that follow the natural contours around the ears. Near the hairline, angled incisions are used to reduce the possibility of hair follicle damage.The clinic also aims to prevent excessive tension around the ears through careful surgical planning, with particular attention to reducing the risk of visible scarring and changes in earlobe appearance.◈Patient Safety and Medical ManagementFacelift surgery involves operating near important anatomical structures, including facial nerves and blood vessels. Surgical precision and a systematic safety management system are therefore essential.AB Plastic Surgery has established a multidisciplinary medical team comprising 19 plastic surgeons, 5 dermatologists, and 7 anesthesiologists.The clinic operates with in house anesthesiologists who provide individualized anesthesia management and continuous vital sign monitoring during surgery. Preoperative evaluations, including blood tests, electrocardiograms, and chest X rays, are conducted to assess patients' general health and anesthesia related risks.Additional safety measures include operating room CCTV, centralized monitoring systems, and an in house examination center.The clinic also maintains collaborative arrangements with other medical institutions to support postoperative recovery management and emergency response.◈Medical Accreditations and International ActivitiesAB Plastic Surgery holds various Korean government accreditations and institutional designations.One example is its KAHF (Korean Accreditation Program for Hospitals Serving Foreign Patients) accreditation, a government accreditation program administered by the Ministry of Health and Welfare. KAHF evaluates healthcare institutions across multiple areas, including patient safety, infection control, medical service operations, and healthcare systems for international patients.Through this accreditation, AB Plastic Surgery has received recognition for its systematic medical environment and patient management capabilities.The clinic is also a member of the Korea International Medical Association (KIMA) and participates in international medical service initiatives in cooperation with organizations associated with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Health and Welfare.These accreditations and institutional affiliations do not guarantee individual surgical outcomes. Rather, they provide a framework for evaluating medical institutions' safety management and healthcare operations.AB Plastic Surgery also participates in international academic exchanges. For three consecutive years, the clinic has hosted live surgery programs related to facelift procedures at the International Fellowship in Advanced Aesthetic Science (IFAAS), sharing clinical experience and surgical techniques with medical professionals from Korea and abroad.Through collaboration between plastic surgery and dermatology departments, the clinic also provides postoperative follow up assessments and care according to each patient's recovery progress.◈The Importance of Individualized Facelift SurgeryMedical professionals emphasize that successful facelift surgery is not simply about tightening the skin. It requires accurately evaluating the location and degree of tissue descent while preserving natural facial expressions and contours.Patients should also understand that surgical outcomes and recovery vary according to individual skin conditions, preexisting anatomical characteristics, and the extent of surgery.As interest in facial rejuvenation continues to grow, facelift surgery increasingly requires a precise approach that considers individual anatomy and aging patterns rather than relying on a standardized surgical method.When considering facelift surgery, patients are encouraged to evaluate not only the surgical technique but also the medical team's clinical experience, anesthesia safety system, and postoperative management protocols.

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Facelift Surgery: Beyond Skin Tightening, the Importance of a Precise Approach Tailored to Individual Aging Patterns News Provided By AB PLASTIC SURGERY November 02, 2026, 06:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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