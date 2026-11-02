Local Real Estate Agency Scores Double Win In Raleigh's Best 2026

Gold Award for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker

Local Real Estate Agency

Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest

Raleigh's Best 2026 Winner's Magazine

Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company

Rich Realty Group just picked up two major honors in the annual News & Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest.

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rich Realty Group just picked up two major honors in the annual News & Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest. When public results dropped on October 25, the local team scored the Gold Award for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker along with Bronze for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company.Public voting opened back on July 6 and ran through July 24. Neighbors and clients logged on daily to back their favorite local spots, though vote totals stayed quiet until the official announcement. You can check out the complete winner list online right now, or grab a copy when the Raleigh's Best 2026 Winner's Magazine special print edition hits newsstands in the coming weeks.Raleigh's Best 2026 Awards.Gold Winner: Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker.Bronze Winner: Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company25 Years Serving the TriangleLanding both company and individual awards wraps up a standout year for the brokerage. Rich Realty Group has spent more than 25 years establishing itself around Raleigh, focusing on upfront communication, deep local expertise, and practical deal-making.A quick look at how their numbers stack up:. 25+ Years Local: Over two decades spent helping buyers and sellers move around the Triangle.. $325M+ Closed Volume: Handled more than $325 million in total real estate transactions.. 500+ Recent Closes: Closed over 500 property deals in the last five years alone.. Key Neighborhoods: Working daily across North Hills, Five Points, Midtown, Glenwood South, Inside the Beltline (ITB), and Lochmere over in Cary.Services & How They HelpRich Realty Group focuses on three main client groups:Home SellersGetting top dollar takes more than planting a sign in the front yard. The team guides sellers on how to prep their homes, price aggressively, and launch targeted marketing campaigns to land solid offers.Home BuyersHouse hunting across Raleigh moves fast. The agency steps in to help buyers narrow down neighborhoods, tour high-end properties, locate off-market homes, and negotiate clean contract terms.Builders & DevelopersTriangle builders bring the team on right from step one. They assist developers with acquiring land, analyzing buyer demand, setting site prices, and managing full neighborhood sales rollouts.Reactions from the Firm""Honestly, we can't thank our clients and community enough for taking time out of their days to vote back in July,"" said a spokesperson for Rich Realty Group. ""Taking home both Gold and Bronze in Raleigh's Best is huge for our whole team. We love serving this city, and our focus is going to stay right where it belongs to our clients.""About Rich Realty GroupRich Realty Group operates as a full-service real estate agency in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm works alongside buyers, sellers, and residential builders, handling luxury listings, new developments, land deals, and investment properties throughout the Triangle.Contact Details. Company: Rich Realty Group. Address: 5321 Inglewood Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609. Website: raleighrealestateagentsrrg

Rich Realty Group

Rich Realty Group

+1 9196975320

...

Visit us on social media:

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Local Real Estate Agency Scores Double Win in Raleigh's Best 2026 News Provided By Digital guider November 02, 2026, 06:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.