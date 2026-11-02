Local Real Estate Agency Scores Double Win In Raleigh's Best 2026
Gold Award for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker
Local Real Estate Agency
Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest
Raleigh's Best 2026 Winner's Magazine
Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company
Rich Realty Group just picked up two major honors in the annual News & Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest.RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rich Realty Group just picked up two major honors in the annual News & Observer Raleigh's Best 2026 contest. When public results dropped on October 25, the local team scored the Gold Award for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker along with Bronze for Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company.
Public voting opened back on July 6 and ran through July 24. Neighbors and clients logged on daily to back their favorite local spots, though vote totals stayed quiet until the official announcement. You can check out the complete winner list online right now, or grab a copy when the Raleigh's Best 2026 Winner's Magazine special print edition hits newsstands in the coming weeks.
Raleigh's Best 2026 Awards
.Gold Winner: Raleigh's Best Real Estate Broker
.Bronze Winner: Raleigh's Best Real Estate Company
25 Years Serving the Triangle
Landing both company and individual awards wraps up a standout year for the brokerage. Rich Realty Group has spent more than 25 years establishing itself around Raleigh, focusing on upfront communication, deep local expertise, and practical deal-making.
A quick look at how their numbers stack up:
. 25+ Years Local: Over two decades spent helping buyers and sellers move around the Triangle.
. $325M+ Closed Volume: Handled more than $325 million in total real estate transactions.
. 500+ Recent Closes: Closed over 500 property deals in the last five years alone.
. Key Neighborhoods: Working daily across North Hills, Five Points, Midtown, Glenwood South, Inside the Beltline (ITB), and Lochmere over in Cary.
Services & How They Help
Rich Realty Group focuses on three main client groups:
Home Sellers
Getting top dollar takes more than planting a sign in the front yard. The team guides sellers on how to prep their homes, price aggressively, and launch targeted marketing campaigns to land solid offers.
Home Buyers
House hunting across Raleigh moves fast. The agency steps in to help buyers narrow down neighborhoods, tour high-end properties, locate off-market homes, and negotiate clean contract terms.
Builders & Developers
Triangle builders bring the team on right from step one. They assist developers with acquiring land, analyzing buyer demand, setting site prices, and managing full neighborhood sales rollouts.
Reactions from the Firm
""Honestly, we can't thank our clients and community enough for taking time out of their days to vote back in July,"" said a spokesperson for Rich Realty Group. ""Taking home both Gold and Bronze in Raleigh's Best is huge for our whole team. We love serving this city, and our focus is going to stay right where it belongs to our clients.""
About Rich Realty Group
Rich Realty Group operates as a full-service real estate agency in Raleigh, North Carolina. The firm works alongside buyers, sellers, and residential builders, handling luxury listings, new developments, land deals, and investment properties throughout the Triangle.
Contact Details
. Company: Rich Realty Group
. Address: 5321 Inglewood Ln, Raleigh, NC 27609
. Website: raleighrealestateagentsrrg
Rich Realty Group
Rich Realty Group
+1 9196975320
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