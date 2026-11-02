India, Australia Conclude 5Th Edition Of Joint Military Exercise AUSTRAHIND 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) India and Australia successfully concluded the 5th edition of their joint military exercise, AUSTRAHIND 2026, with a closing ceremony held at the Foreign Training Node in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Indian Army said on Monday.

The 14-day joint exercise, which concluded on Sunday, brought together the Indian Army and the Australian Army for intensive training aimed at enhancing interoperability, fostering mutual trust and reinforcing their shared commitment to regional security.

“The exercise encompassed rigorous training across jungle, island and coastal environments, culminating in a 36-hour Joint Validation Exercise that demonstrated enhanced interoperability, tactical synergy and combat readiness in a UN Chapter VII scenario. The exercise also showcased inter-Service synergy and a Whole-of-Nation approach, enabled by seamless coordination among the Indian Navy, Vizhinjam Port Authority, SDRF, Kerala Police and other civil and government agencies,” the Indian Army posted on X.

"The successful culmination reinforced India-Australia defence ties, mutual trust and a shared commitment to enhanced military cooperation and regional security. United in Purpose. Stronger in Partnership," it added.

As part of the exercise, the Indian and Australian armies showcased enhanced interoperability and joint operational capabilities during a joint Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) training in coastal terrain in Thiruvananthapuram.

During the exercise, the Indian Navy's INS Sharda and a Sea King helicopter, in coordination with the Indian and Australian armies, carried out a swift ship-to-shore troop insertion, demonstrating the seamless integration of land, sea and air capabilities.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Navy's Southern Naval Command said, "During AUSTRAHIND2026 at Thiruvananthapuram, the Indian Navy's INS Sharda and Sea King helicopter, in close coordination with the Indian Army and Australian Army, executed a swift ship-to-shore troop insertion as part of joint HADR training in coastal terrain."

"The exercise showcased seamless integration of land, sea and air capabilities, reinforcing jointmanship, interoperability and operational readiness while strengthening India-Australia defence cooperation," it added.

Underscoring the broader significance of the bilateral exercise, Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green, took to X and posted, "I had the privilege of seeing Australia-India troops training side by side at Ex AUSTRAHIND 2026. Bilateral exercises like these strengthen mutual understanding & interoperability, build trust, and deepen our defence partnership."