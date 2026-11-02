UP CM Expresses Grief Over Kushinagar Road Accident, Assures Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 2 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, on Monday expressed distress over the road accident in Kushinagar and directed officials to ensure the injured receive proper treatment.

Six people were killed and two others critically injured after a van collided with a truck in Kushinagar, officials said on Monday.

Taking to X, CM Yogi's Office said, "Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji Maharaj has expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Kushinagar district and extended his condolences to the bereaved families."

He also directed the district administration officials to "ensure proper treatment for the injured and to communicate with the families of the deceased to provide all possible assistance".

The Chief Minister "prayed to Lord Ram for the peace of the departed souls and the swift recovery of the injured", his office said.

Police said that the accident occurred near the Tharuadih village under Hata Kotwali in Kushinagar late at night.

According to the officials, the van was carrying eight people when it crashed into the truck, killing six on the spot.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the spot and transported the injured to a nearby hospital. They were later shifted to Gorakhpur Medical College for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have also been sent for post-mortem, officials said.

Police said that among those killed, five were from the same family of Kaptanganj.

According to the officials, the family was returning from a ceremony at a relative's home when the incident occurred.

The van was completely mangled due to the impact of the accident.

A relative of the deceased, speaking to IANS, said, "Six have been killed, while two others who were injured have been sent to Gorakhpur for treatment. We will receive the bodies after the post-mortem."

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddharth Verma, speaking to IANS, said, "Last night, a van carrying eight people was travelling from Hata to their home in Kaptanganj after attending a tilak ceremony. In the Hata area, the van collided with a truck coming from Ahirauli towards Hata. Six of the eight people travelling in the van died in the accident, while the two injured persons were immediately taken to BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur for treatment by the police."

"The bodies of the deceased have been sent for the post-mortem. Further legal proceedings are also underway," he said.

ASP Verma said that an investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

Further investigation is underway.