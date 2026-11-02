Mahadev Betting App Promoter Sourabh Chandrakar Extradited To India

Extradition of Mahadev App Promoter

Mahadev App promoter Sourabh Chandrakar, who is wanted in an alleged illegal betting syndicate case, was taken from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday to be produced before the court in Raipur, a day after he was extradited from Oman. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the development, saying that Chandrakar's return to India was expected to help investigators uncover further details about the alleged illegal betting syndicate, including those who received 'protection money'. Speaking to reporters in Raipur, Sai said, "CBI had been making persistent efforts to bring Saurabh Chandrakar-the prime accused in the Mahadev betting app case-back to the country from abroad. Through him, we expect to uncover further details regarding the Mahadev app, including who was receiving 'protection money.' Everything will be revealed. This is a significant success, and for this, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the CBI."

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

According to the CBI, Chandrakar was detained by the Royal Oman Police following an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued against him. A CBI team specially deputed to Oman escorted him back to India. Chandrakar is wanted in two CBI cases, in which chargesheets have already been filed, and one Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, in which a prosecution complaint has been filed. The extradition marks a significant milestone in India's sustained efforts to bring back fugitives who operate transnational criminal enterprises against Indian citizens from abroad, and to make them face the due process of Indian law.

The CBI took up the investigation of the Mahadev Online Book cases at the request of the Government of Chhattisgarh. Investigation revealed that the Mahadev Online Book was one of the largest illegal online betting syndicates in the country, run from outside India. It offered illegal betting on cricket, football, card games and other events through a network of franchised "panels" and "branches" spread across India, which enrolled users and collected stakes from them. The proceeds of the illegal betting were routed through a large number of mule bank accounts, layered through multiple transactions and moved abroad through hawala channels. Investigation further revealed that part of the proceeds were used to pay protection money to public servants so that the syndicate could operate without hindrance.

The CBI has filed the chargesheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and provisions of the Indian Penal Code relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery, and the Chhattisgarh Gambling (Prohibition) Act. Sourabh Chandrakar is among the key accused named in these chargesheets. ED has attached several properties in India and abroad. Based on the Red Corner Notice issued against Chandrakar, he was located and detained by the Royal Oman Police. CBI and ED have immediately sent formal Extradition Proposals to Oman, along with all the evidence gathered against the accused. The extradition request was pursued in close coordination with the agencies of the Government of India and the Interpol National Central Bureau, and with the support of the competent authorities of Oman. Upon his extradition being granted, a CBI team travelled to Muscat and escorted him back to India. The CBI acknowledged with gratitude the cooperation extended by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman and the Royal Oman Police, which reflects the close and friendly relations between the two countries and their shared resolve to combat transnational organised crime. The accused will be medically examined and taken to Raipur after obtaining a Transit Remand.

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