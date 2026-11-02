Where Is Asia's Largest Spice Market Located In Delhi? Explore This Historic Bazaar

Delhi is home to Asia's largest wholesale spice market, offering everything from aromatic biryani masalas to premium whole spices at affordable prices. Explore this historic marketplace and its unique charm.

Cooks need rich spices to make flavorful biryanis and curries. Delhi features Asia's largest wholesale spice market at Khari Baoli. You will see huge heaps of turmeric, chili powder, black pepper, and cardamom here. The market buzzes with colorful spice mounds, strong aromas, and busy buyers. Sellers offer over a hundred varieties of spices in this wholesale hub. Traders also sell tea leaves, dry fruits, almonds, lentils, and various nuts. Merchants from different parts of the country bring their goods to this place. Many families run their spice businesses here for generations.

Khari Baoli traces its rich history back to the 17th-century Mughal era. Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan built the city of Shahjahanabad during his rule. His daughter Jahanara Begum established the Chandni Chowk market in 1650. A stepwell existed here to provide water for travelers, horses, and camels. The stepwell water turned salty over time, and the area slowly transformed into a spice trade hub. The name Khari Baoli actually connects to this salty stepwell. The area developed into a busy street by the 1920s. You can still feel the old-world business charm when you step into this market today.

Buyers find black pepper, cloves, cinnamon, fenugreek, turmeric, ginger, cardamom, and dry chilies in this market. Wholesale trade holds a very special place in this area. Customers get premium spices at very low prices here. Gadodia Market acts as the main center for this massive business. Several old shops operate here continuously since 1917. Many modern traders now sell their spices online to match current trends. These historic trade routes now connect India with global spice markets. A visit to Khari Baoli lets you buy cheap spices and understand India's great trading history.