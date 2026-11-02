Darjeeling To Ooty: 5 Stunning Train Journeys In India That You Must Experience At Least Once

Discover 5 beautiful train journeys in India, from the historic Darjeeling toy train and Kalka-Shimla railway to the scenic Konkan route, offering breathtaking mountain, valley and coastal views.

The journey on a train can be just as memorable as its destination. Taking you through misty mountains, lush tea plantations, stunning valleys and breathtaking coastal scenery there are many scenic train routes to take in India.

Here are 5 of the most beautiful train journeys in India that you should add to your bucket list.

1. Kalka-Shimla Toy Train, Himachal Pradesh

This scenic train journey is perfect for nature lovers. On this UNESCO World Heritage Site route passengers will enjoy views of pine forests, hills, tunnels and stunning bridges. This narrow gauge, historic rail journey is the perfect way to take in the natural beauty of Himachal Pradesh.

Also know as the toy train this heritage route takes you from New Jalpaiguri to Darjeeling. Passengers will enjoy some stunning views of tea plantations, mountain slopes and charming hillside villages. This historic route features many scenic loops and zig-zag tracks.

This UNESCO recognised route takes passengers from Mettupalayam to Ooty. The route takes you through forests, tunnels, valleys and large tea plantations.

This route takes you through lush countryside, rivers, tunnels, bridges and the Western Ghats. This scenic route will be very beautiful during and after the monsoon season.

This is a more peaceful mountain journey. This narrow gauge route takes you from Pathankot to Joginder Nagar. Passengers will enjoy some beautiful views of pretty villages, open fields and foothills of the Dhauladhar range.