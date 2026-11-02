Who Is Lt Gen IS Rathore? IMA Alumnus With Rich Operational, Technical Experience Becomes 43Rd MCEME Commandant

MENAFN - Live Mint) Lieutenant General (Lt) Gen IS Rathore assumed charge as the 43rd Commandant of the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, Hyderabad, with effect from November 1, 2026.

He succeeded Lieutenant General Neeraj Varshney, who was the 42nd Commandant of MCEME. Varshney was superannuated on October 31, 2026.

"MCEME welcomes the General Officer & looks forward to his leadership in furthering the institution's pursuit of professional excellence & technological advancement," the PRO, Hyderabad, Ministry of Defence, said while announcing his appointment on X on Sunday, November 1.

Meanwhile, Army Training Command, Indian Army, also posted on X,“#GOCinC ARTRAC & All Ranks extend their best wishes to Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, AVSM, VSM #Commandant, MCEME on his superannuation on 31 Oct 2026 & congratulate Lt Gen IS Rathore on assuming the appointment of #Commandant, MCEME on 01 Nov 2026.”

An alumnus of the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Lt Gen IS Rathore brings with him rich operational, technical and professional experience, according to the PRO's statement.

He is married to Seema Rathore, an educationist, and has two children. His son serves as an Officer in the Indian Army. His daughter, married to an Indian Army Officer, is pursuing a career in sports nutrition.

Lt Gen Rathore's appointment comes at a time when the Indian Army is focusing on indigenous defence capabilities, technological modernisation and integration of advanced technologies into military operations.

In this context, Lt Gen Rathore's operational and technical background is expected to support MCEME's efforts to strengthen training standards and prepare personnel for evolving technological challenges, the report added.

About MCEME

The Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, located in Secunderabad, Telangana, is one of the Indian Army's premier technical training institutions.

It plays a crucial role in developing the technical expertise of personnel of the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), with particular emphasis on the maintenance, repair and management of sophisticated military equipment and systems.

According to the Indian Army, MCEME, Secunderabad has been a 'Cradle of Excellence' since its inception. It says,“The college trains all ranks in diverse technical fields of electronics and communication engineering.”