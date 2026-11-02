Ukrainian Navy Destroys Six Russian Aircraft, Ten Multiple Launch Rocket Systems In October

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Military units and formations of the Ukrainian Navy, both as part of task groups and independently, continue to carry out their missions with honor and courage to repel the Russian Federation's full-scale armed aggression," the statement said.

According to the Ukrainian Navy, successful combat operations resulted in the following estimated Russian losses in October: approximately 373 personnel killed or wounded; six aircraft; 123 vehicles; ten multiple launch rocket systems; seven artillery systems; one cruise missile; 8,218 FPV drones; 17 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles; 690 attack drones; three ammunition depots; and 190 Shahed-136/131 drones.

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The Russian army also lost seven watercraft, three naval mines, two air defense systems, one armored combat vehicle and one unmanned surface vessel (USV) as a result of Ukrainian Navy operations.

The figures are being clarified.

Photo: Ukrainian Navy