Ukrainian, Canadian Foreign Ministers Discuss G20 Meeting Outcomes, Steps Toward De-Escalation Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Ukrinform reports.

"We exchanged views on the outcomes of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting and discussed diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," Sybiha said.

Both sides paid particular attention to the possibility of establishing ceasefires in the Black Sea and in the energy sector as practical steps toward further de-escalation.

Canada to provide €500 million to support Ukraine

The two countries' foreign ministers also discussed their bilateral agenda, including their shared commitment to completing work on the 100-Year Partnership Agreement by the end of this year.

"I am grateful to Canada for its unwavering support for Ukraine and our people. Canada remains one of our closest partners, and we deeply value its continued commitment to Ukraine's security and resilience," Sybiha said.

Photo: Andrii Sybiha / X