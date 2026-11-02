Air Defenses Down 154 Out Of 193 Drones Used By Russia To Attack Ukraine Since Evening

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force Command reported this on Telegram.

On the night of November 1-2 (from 18:00 on November 1), Russia attacked Ukraine with 193 strike UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (75 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and Parodiya decoy drones. They were launched from Oryol, Kursk and Bryansk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses had shot down or suppressed 154 enemy UAVs, including Shahed-type drones (58 of them jet-powered), Gerberas and drones of other types.

More than six attack drones are still in Ukrainian airspace.

Hits by enemy weapons were recorded at 26 locations, while debris from downed drones fell at nine locations.