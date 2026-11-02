Polio Teams Hit The Ground As Vaccination Drive Begins In KP

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The anti-polio campaign has started today in 27 designated districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), during which 4.8 million children under the age of five will be administered polio vaccine drops.

According to the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), all preparations for the anti-polio campaign have been completed, with a total of 20,772 teams formed to carry out the campaign.

The EOC said the teams include 18,630 mobile teams, 1,225 fixed teams and 917 transit teams. A total of 4,734 area in-charges have also been appointed to supervise the teams.

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The EOC further said that 30,000 security personnel will be deployed to ensure security during the campaign.

According to officials, the anti-polio campaign will continue for seven days in Peshawar and Khyber, while it will last four days in other districts. The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in 27 districts, including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan divisions.

